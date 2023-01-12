ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

'It's at risk': Newport City Council takes action following second Cliff Walk collapse

By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News
 5 days ago

NEWPORT — The city is expanding the area of the Cliff Walk undergoing engineering study after a winter storm collapsed another portion of the historic trail in December.

“This is not only an important asset for our visitors, this is a critical part of Newporters’ day-to-day experience,” Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong said. “I will quote our city manager that the Cliff Walk is a part of our DNA as Newporters. It's something that is inherently a part of who we are and it's a critical part of our profile as a community.”

A crescent-shaped stretch of wall between the entrances on Narragansett Avenue and Webster Avenue, “took a beating” during the winter storms Newport experienced on Dec. 23, City Manager Joe Nicholson said, causing another portion of the wall to collapse. The Cliff Walk faced a much larger collapse in a nearby area in March 2022, which led to the city shuttering that portion of the walk and hiring engineering services from GZA Geoenvironmental to study and design repairs to the area.

Although the engineering services the city contracted for the Cliff Walk were initially just for the portion of the Cliff Walk that had collapsed in March 2022, Nicholson told the City Council on Wednesday the city had been considering expanding the contract to encompass the entire section between Narragansett Avenue and Webster Avenue.

“We were going to look at the whole area anyways and bring this up anyways, this proposal, but this is (an example) as to why we should be looking at the whole area, in that it's at risk,” Nicholson said.

Rhode Island's shoreline: The smallest state and why it's getting smaller

The supplemental contract which will expand the scope of services will cost the city an additional $64,500, and a $5,000 contingency, which will be paid for with money transferred from the city’s property acquisition fund to its capital project fund, according to the request for city council action documents.

What's happened since the previous Cliff Walk collapse

The scope of work documents provided by GZA as a part of the city’s request for City Council action gives some new details as to the progress that has already been made toward repairing the Cliff Walk. The document states GZA does not need to conduct any more pre-design investigations for the area, even though the working area has expanded, and that the company can use its previously captured survey data and geotechnical information to analyze the recently collapsed portion. It states the company anticipates the granite block wall will need to be repaired and that a stone rip-rap revetment, layered rocks at the base of the wall, will be needed to support the wall after the repairs are finished. The documents also suggest there are other unstable areas of the Cliff Walk that will need to be stabilized with a similar revetment or with rock anchors.

Cliff Walk collapse: What's happened since the first Cliff Walk collapse? Here's what you need to know

Councilor David Carlin III, who represents the city’s Third Ward in which the portion of the Cliff Walk in question sits, said they should bring Gov. Dan McKee to the site to showcase the importance of getting the Cliff Walk repaired.

“This is the third most visited site within the state of Rhode Island, and it doesn’t directly generate any economic benefit to the city or to our residents, but indirectly, if you’re going to visit the Cliff Walk, you’re also going to visit our restaurants, you’re going to visit the Preservation Society mansions, you’re going to visit the beaches, you’re going to visit our harbor,” Carlin said. “You’re going to do just about what anybody would expect a visitor to Newport to do. What draws them here, if you ask a lot of the folks, and we have surveys from past years to solidify this opinion, but what draws them here, many folks say is the Cliff Walk itself.”

