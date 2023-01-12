Norse down Vermilion in MCAC North bout

ELY—The Minnesota North—Mesabi Range men’s basketball team opened up their conference season in the past week, going 2-1 over their first three games.

All three games were on the road, with the Norsemen most recently downing divisional foe Minnesota North—Vermilion on Wednesday 84-62.

In the win over the Ironhawks, Mesabi Range was led by Johnny Spencer’s 18 point, 10 rebound double-double. Nataj Sanders and Ziaire Davis added 12 for the Norse.

Vermilion was led by a trio of scorers with 12 points, notably Ronald Ducrosm who picked up a double-double with 16 rebounds. CJ Brown and TJ Wright also had a dozen points with Malik Eason finishing with 10.

Mesabi Range (9-6, 2-1 MCAC North) will play host to Hibbing on Saturday for a 3 p.m. game.

MNMR 38 46—84

MNV 28 34—62

Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 9, Kaeleb Roberts 4, Nataj Sanders 12, Ziaire Davis 12, Johnny Spencer 18, Chris rogers 4, Arius Spearman 4, Vance Alexander 4, Artenquis King 6, Michael Johnson 8, Anthony Rayson 3; Three pointers: Carter 1, Davis 2, Spearman 1; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.

Vermilion: Ronald Ducros 12, J’Sean Bank 5, RaShawn Wilcos 3, Jordan Samuelsson 3, CJ Brown 12, Braylin Reed 5, Malik Eason 10, TJ Wright 12; Three pointers: Banks 1, Wilcox 1, Samuelsson 1, Brown 2, Eason 1; Free throws: 6-14; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.

Mesabi Range 66,

Northland 62

THIEF RIVER FALLS—On Saturday, the Norse picked up their first conference win of the season, sneaking by Northland by a score of 66-62.

Lyric Radford led for Mesabi Range in the win, scoring 14 points off the bench. Mark Campell finished with 13 points. Glentrel Carter added 11.

The Pioneers were led by A.J. Dennings, who finished with 16 points. Odeon Aaron and Ashawn Philip put in 11 each in the loss.

MNMR 34 32—66

NCTC 31 31—62

Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 11, Mark Campbell 13, Kaeleb Roberts 6, Nataj Sanders 4, Ziaire Davis 2, Lyric Radford 14, Chris Rogers 4, Artenquis King 4, Michael Johnson 2, Anthony Rayson 6; Three pointers: Carter 1, Campbell 1, Radford 3; Free throws: 3-6; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Davis.

Northland: Odeon Aaron 11, A.J. Jennings 16, D’Mani Nettles 7, Ashawn Phillips 11, Malic Osei-Tutu 9, Jaelin Domingue 8; Three pointers: Aaron 3, Jennings 1, Osei-Tutu, Domingue 1; Free throws: 14-18; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Nettles.

Itasca 79,

Mesabi Range 73,

GRAND RAPIDS—On Friday, the Norse went to overtime in their conference opener with Itasca, but couldn’t keep pace with the Vikings in the extra frame as they fell 79-73.

Nataj Sanders led for Mesabi Range in the loss with 21 points. Glentrel Carter added 13. Anthony Rayson chipped in with 10 off the bench to go with three blocks.

For Itasca, Donte Whymns paced all scorers with 16 points. Jaquan Adams added 14, Tamarrien Thorpe had 13 and Johnnie Ambrose finished with 10.

MNMR 34 32 7—73

MNI 32 34 13—79

Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 13, Mark Campbell 4, Kaeleb Roberts 2, Nataj Sanders 21, Ziaire Davis 4, Lyric Radford 3, Chris Rogers 2, Arius Spearman 7, Artenquis King 7, Anthony Reyson 10; Three pointers: Carter 3, Sanders 1, Davis 1, Radford 1, Spearman 1; Free throws: 8-16; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.

Itasca: Jonnie Ambrose 10, Jaquan Adams 14, Jerome Washington 3, Jordan Aghan 3, Donte Whymns 16, Kade Robb 2, Isaiah Timmons 5, Takieto Palmer Jr. 5, Tyler Pederson 8, Tamarrien Thorpe 13; Three pointers: Ambrose 1, Adams 2, Washington 1, Aghan 1, Timmons 1, Thorpe 2; Free throws: 13-22; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Itasca 68,

Mesabi Range 56

GRAND RAPIDS—In their conference opener, the Minnesota North—Mesabi Range women’s basketball team looked solid in the opener quarter against Minnesota North—Itasca, but watched their 11-point lead dwindle before the half came to a close.

In the end, the Vikings downed the Lady Norse by a final score of 68-56.

Bonnie Taylor was the leading scorer for Mesabi Range in the loss, finishing with 21 points. Anna Fink tallied 18, while Kylie Anderson had nine. Deetra Davis finished with six and pulled down 13 boards in the process.

Brynne Banks led the Vikings in victory with 21 points. Loly Gidley had 14 and Brooke Meyer finished with 10. Tianna Jones picked up an 11-point, 12 rebounds double-double.

Mesabi Range (0-11, 0-2 MCAC North) will play host to Rainy River next Wednesday in Virginia

MNMR 22 12 12 10—56

MNI 11 27 17 13—68

Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 21, Elizabeth Hey 1, Anna Fink 18, Deetra Davis 6, Kylie Anderson 9, Janie Potts 1; Three pointers: Fink 4, Anderson 3; Free throws: 17-31; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.

Itasca: Lily Gidley 14, Mariah Graves 6, Brynne Banks 21, Brooke Meyer 10, Cass Dahn 6, Tianna Jones 11; Three pointers: Gidley 1, Graves 2, Banks 4, Meyer 2, Jones 1; Free throws: 6-15; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: Dahn, Jones.

Northland 81,

Mesabi Range 20

THIEF RIVER FALLS—On Saturday, the Lady Norse put up a fight but struggled mightily against a dominant Northland team, falling 81-20.

Bonnie Taylor led the Norse with nine points in the loss.

Emma Osborn paced the Pioneers with 23 points. Lynelle Charnoski added 13. Riley Mooney finished with 11.

MNMR 4 5 6 5—20

NCTC 22 29 10 20—81

Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 9, Anna Fink 2, Deetra Davis 5, Kataja Young 2, Janie Potts 2; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 4-10; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.

Northland: Chloe Kuznia 9, Emma Osborn 23, Kasey Stegman 6, Riley Mooney 11, Ashley Gereau 6, Brooke Olson 5, Shavonda Bender 8, Lynelle Charnoski 13; Three pointers: Kuznia 3, Osborn 5, Gereau 1, Olson 1, Charnoski 3; Free throws: 4-8; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.