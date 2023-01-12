Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Related
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Fear Abates as Bitcoin Enters New Level of Support
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin(BTC) and most other major cryptos have been soaring, but the upswing may only be part of the reason for investors to be optimistic. Several key trading trends are pointing upward for the first...
CoinDesk
A Large Crypto Market Maker Is Already Distancing Itself From New 3AC Venture
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Wintermute, the large crypto market maker, was quick to distance itself from a new fundraise by the co-founders of bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), echoing similar sentiments from the community. The co-founders...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto markets surged to regain the $1 trillion market capitalization mark over the weekend amid signs of bottoming and a record number of short liquidations contributing to the uptick. Nearly $500 million in shorts,...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin at $21K: Bull Trap or Ooo Baby We're Back?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin (and crypto more broadly) has been on a tear the last few days, but the question on everyone’s mind is: why? Is it a real, fundamentals-based movement? Does it reflect a changed macro setup for risk assets or just market structure and a short squeeze? Could it be a U.S. government conspiracy? (Tucker Carlson thinks so.) Is it, as so many fear, just one big bull trap? NLW breaks it down.
CoinDesk
Buyers From Coinbase Powered Bitcoin Higher, or Did They?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The price of bitcoin (BTC) has gained nearly 28% this month, hitting its highest since early November. The popular narrativeon Crypto Twitter is that traders from Coinbase (COIN) have powered the cryptocurrency higher. However, the Nasdaq-listed exchange hasn't been the only source of bullish pressures for the cryptocurrency.
CoinDesk
Can Barry Silbert Delay the Inevitable?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin, after months of laggard movements downward, has seen a notable rally. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is now trading above $20,000. This is significant not only because it's the first meaningful jump since the collapse of the FTX exchange, but also because bitcoin has appreciated by enough to put many crypto mining companies and token holders in profit, according to aGlassnode report.
CoinDesk
Fidelity-Backed Exchange OSL Cuts Workers Amid Crypto Winter: Bloomberg
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Fidelity Investments-backed crypto exchange OSL is cutting staff and reducing its overall costs by about a third in another example of a major crypto firm retrenching, according to a report from Bloomberg on Tuesday.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Vauld Gets Another Extension for Submitting Restructuring Plan: Bloomberg
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cryptocurrency lender Vauld now has until Feb. 28 to present a plan for its restructuring after being granted an extension by a court in Singapore,Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Vauld has received bids from two...
CoinDesk
Davos 2023: Crypto Is Down but Not Out
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. DAVOS, Switzerland — The crypto industry showed up in force at the World Economic Forum’s annual conference in May 2022. Eight months, numerous bankruptcies and a major collapse later, the industry is...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Strength Above $21K, Congress' FTX Problem
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. More than one in three of the 535 senators and representatives in the U.S. Congress showed up to the new session with FTX baggage, having received campaign support from one of the senior executives of the fraud-ridden crypto giant, according tothe latest report by CoinDesk's Jesse Hamilton, Cheyenne Ligon and Elizabeth Napolitano.
CoinDesk
Crypto Update | Bitcoin Mining Companies Need to Better Manage Risk
With bitcoin soaring past $21.K for the first time since early November, plus a look at lessons from bitcoin miners, CoinDesk’s “Markets Daily” is back with the latest news roundup.
CoinDesk
Accenture Exec Says Future of Crypto Self Custody Will Be Portability
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. IT services and consulting firm Accenture is leaning heavily on the potential of Web 3, according to David Treat, senior managing director at the company. Joining CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” from the World Economic...
CoinDesk
Crypto Developers Grew in Numbers Amid Bear Market, VC Firm Electric Capital Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developers continued to build out their ecosystems in 2022, even in the face of a brutal crypto winter, Electric Capital, a crypto venture capital firm, said in a new report.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Tops $21K, Outshines S&P 500, Gold
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, briefly reached the $21,000 mark for the first time since the FTX collapse in early November on Monday in early trading hours. The cryptocurrency has since retreated slightly, and is trading around $20,880. Ether also made gains over the weekend and is trading up 17% over the last seven days. While crypto assets surged on Monday, U.S. futures slipped. European stocks rose.
CoinDesk
CBDCs Are the Future of Money, IBM Exec Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have the potential to change payment systems, Shyam Nagarajan, an executive partner at IBM Consulting, said Monday on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” from the World Economic Forum's annual conference in Davos, Switzerland.
CoinDesk
President Herbert Hoover Saves the Day for a Crypto Bank? Yeah, That’s Weird
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Silvergate Bank (SI) started in San Diego in 1988 as asavings and loan association (S&L) when that was all the rage. It’s a bank now – for … uh … reasons – that markets itself as a “leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry.”
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Three Arrows' Founders Take Slingshot From Crypto Community
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Crypto market maker Wintermute...
CoinDesk
Options Flip to Show Stronger Bitcoin Into July
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Expectations for bitcoin's (BTC) price over the next six months have turned positive after a long time, in another sign of confidence in the cryptocurrency's latest bull revival. Bitcoin's 180-day call-put skew has crossed...
CoinDesk
BNB Chain Burns Over $575M in BNB Tokens, Binance Confirms
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. BNB Chain has completed the burn of over $575 million worth of its native BNB tokens as part of a broader program, Binancesaid on Tuesday. The burn was executed at around 0800 UTC on...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Nexo Sues Cayman Island's Regulator for Denied VASP Registration
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto lender Nexo has sued the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority to get the regulator to reverse its rejection of Nexo's application to register as a virtual asset services provider (VASP), according to a court document filed last week.
Comments / 0