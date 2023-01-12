ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Winter weather returned to Springfield on Thursday morning. Here's how long it will last

By Greta Cross, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8FB2_0kCb7qf000

Springfield woke up to the return of winter weather on Thursday morning, but it won't be around long, as temperatures are expected to rise this weekend.

Greene County received between a half inch and one inch of snow accumulation, National Weather Service Meteorologist Cory Rothstein said. At the NWS Office near the Springfield-Branson airport, 0.7 inches of snowfall were measured for an official record.

In Greene County, snowfall ceased in the morning, but the snow continued to the north. Central Missouri received between three to five inches of snow accumulation Thursday morning, Rothstein said.

Looking to the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise back up again.

Today

Temperatures will remain chilly today, due to north winds, with the high in the mid to upper 30s, Rothstein said. Wind gusts are expected to be between 15-20 mph with the weather feeling like 20-30 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday

Winds turning back south on Saturday will warm Springfield back up, with the high in the 50s. Sporadic clouds are expected Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be a bit breezy, with wind gusts between 30-35 mph, but temperatures will rise to a high in the upper 50s. Rainfall is expected to start Sunday evening into Monday morning, but accumulation predictions remain uncertain, Rothstein said.

Rothstein said the NWS is observing three weather systems moving in the area, expected next week. Along with the rainfall predicted for Sunday evening and Monday morning, a secondary chance of rain is probable for the middle of next week.

An additional system is expected for next weekend, but Rothstein said it is still too far out to determine the type of precipitation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Crews to install sound wall along James River Freeway between National and Campbell exits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday, crews will begin installing a sound wall on James River Freeway between National Ave. and Campbell Ave. According to MoDOT, there will be lane and shoulder closures while crews drill the footings and install the foundations for the wall. Two of three sound walls will be built north of Route 60 as part of the U.S. ROUTE 60 (James River Freeway) Widening Project Between National Avenue & Kansas Expressway.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin house fire fills neighborhood with smoke

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin firefighters are on the scene of a second house fire in as many days. Emergency responders were called to the same neighborhood at 18th and Pearl yesterday and today to put out house fires. Firefighters got the call just after 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon to...
JOPLIN, MO
KTLO

Missing area teen found safe in Springfield

Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Man from Springfield Dead after Crash in Branson West

A man from Springfield is dead following a car crash in Branson West. Police say 36-year-old Brent Sexton was driving his Ford Explorer along Highway 13 in Branson West Monday morning when his car went off the road. According to investigators, after veering off the road, the car flipped before...
BRANSON WEST, MO
KYTV

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Do you know where Titan belongs?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, animal control has one very important piece of information about today’s featured lost dog. Unlike most dogs that animal control picks up, the shelter actually knows that the dog’s name is Titan. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

K9 “Tygo” retires from Branson Police Dept

BRANSON, Mo. — K9 “Tygo” has served the Branson Police Dept for seven years and retired Saturday, January 14, 2023, from BPD as K9 ONE signed off for the last time. The traditional “Last Call” was caught on camera as Tygo gobbled up a ‘pup cup’.
BRANSON, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon man seriously injured in crash about 15 miles south of his hometown

A Laclede County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his SUV just south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven McDowell, 42, of Lebanon, was driving on Highway TT Friday night when he lost control in a curve. The patrol says McDowell’s SUV then traveled off the road and struck a tree.
LEBANON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police locate missing Missouri Woman out of Aurora

AURORA, Mo. - An early morning kidnapping concluded with the location of victim, Andrea Wilson, according to the Aurora & Marionville Police Department. Wilson, 20, went missing on Saturday morning at around 2:00 A.M. after she was allegedly forced into a Blue Dodge Truck at 08 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo., according to police.
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Families react after Ash Grove attempted abduction

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Families in Ash Grove are reacting after an investigation continues into an attempted abduction. Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night they were called to assist with a reported abduction of an 11-year-old girl. In a release, officials said the 11-year-old told them she was playing in her […]
ASH GROVE, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Jennifer Henson, 38, Joplin, Mo.

Jennifer LeAnn “Fer Fer” Henson, 38 of Joplin, Mo., died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Born March 12, 1984, in Joplin, Mo. Jennifer was the daughter of Geneva (Rickey) Arnold and Ricky Henson. From a young age Jennifer had a love for the...
JOPLIN, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy