Louisville, KY

The Sports And Social Club Having First Drag Brunch

The Sports and Social Club is hosting its first ever Divas Live! Drag Brunch. Come see their queens work the stage, enjoy and “sickening” brunch menu and a list of specialty cocktails. The first drag brunch will be Feb. 26 at the bar located at 427 S. 4th...
Celebrate Veganuary At These 16 Vegan-/Vegetarian-Friendly Louisville Restaurants

It's pretty common for people to try out resolutions in January — to exercise more, to drink more water, to try new things, etc. If you're trying "Veganuary," a challenge where people go vegan for the month, why not start at these local businesses? Even if going fully vegan isn't your thing, there are plenty of vegetarian-friendly venues here to try.
10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (1/16)

Free | 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Muhammad Ali’s birthday is tomorrow; Martin Luther King Jr.’s was on Sunday. In honor of their birthdays, the Ali Center has free admission today (and will be closed tomorrow), with an all-day blood drive and screenings of “I Have a Dream” every hour.
