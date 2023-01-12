It's pretty common for people to try out resolutions in January — to exercise more, to drink more water, to try new things, etc. If you're trying "Veganuary," a challenge where people go vegan for the month, why not start at these local businesses? Even if going fully vegan isn't your thing, there are plenty of vegetarian-friendly venues here to try.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO