NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On 2023 Season
Tua Tagovailoa may not suit up for the Dolphins again in 2022, but it appears the team intends on Tua being the starter in 2023, according to reports. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tua is expected back as Miami's starter next season despite serious concerns about his various head injuries over the past ...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets major update for playoffs, 2023 season
The Miami Dolphins will be facing an uphill battle on Sunday without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While the short-term future for Tua remains a mystery given his injuries, his long-term prospects appear to be solid as ever in Miami. Tagovailoa is expected to remain the starting quarterback for the Dolphins next...
5 winners, losers from Buffalo Bills’ Wild Card win over Miami Dolphins
On paper, the AFC Wild Card matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills appeared to be an unfair battle.
Dolphins eliminated from playoffs, Tagovailoa expected to start in 2023
Tua Tagovailoa's third NFL season has officially come to an end.
Report reveals Dolphins’ QB plan for 2023
Tua Tagovailoa may not play again for the Miami Dolphins this season, but he is reportedly still part of the team’s long-term plans. Tagovailoa is expected to return as Miami’s starting quarterback in 2023, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dolphins are pleased with the way Tagovailoa has developed under head coach Mike McDaniel and... The post Report reveals Dolphins’ QB plan for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
4 Cardinals on 40-man roster who won’t survive 2023 season
Fans believed the Cardinals would be active over the offseason. Their lack of moves suggests they may wait until the season. According to reports from the 2023 Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis, many of the Cardinals’ attempts to land free agents were scoffed due to competition for the role. No offer was set in stone. The role would be met with competition in Spring Training.
Dolphins committed to Tagovailoa, looking to build on 2022
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to build on a season that began with a lot of promise but finished with a 9-9 record after Sunday's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills
New Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,250 to Bet TODAY
If you’re looking for a BIG payday in the NFL Divisional Round, you’ve come to the perfect place. Caesars Sportsbook is giving you a bet credit of up to $1,250! If your wager loses, it’ll be refunded in bonus bets!. Find out below how the promo works...
Poll: What grade would you give the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 season?
The Dolphins advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 but couldn’t end a 22-year drought without a postseason win.
