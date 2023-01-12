Showtime’s dark drama Yellowjackets became a sleeper hit not long after its winter 2021 premiere, drawing in fans with its unique plot alchemy—part off-kilter survivalist story, part murder-mystery, and maybe some supernatural horror?—and sterling performances by beloved ‘90s actresses Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci (along with always-welcome Melanie Lynskey). The hooky concept: a girls high-school soccer team is stranded in the wilderness, and more than 25 years later their flash-forward adult selves grapple with what happened during their year-plus in the frozen unknown—the details of which have only been verrrrry slowly hinted at. The first season ended last January with a tantalizing cliffhanger about the mysterious (and possibly cannibalistic) circumstances that went down and now, after a too-long hiatus, we finally have our first glimpse at the new season, which will premiere this spring.

