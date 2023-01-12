Read full article on original website
Singer-Songwriter Foushee Says Black Women Leaning Into Punk Is a Long time Coming: “The Girls Are Angry”
Singer-songwriter Foushee can summarize her career over the last couple of years with one word: “chaotic.” The musician, who was born and raised in New Jersey as Britanny Fousheé, went from being relatively unknown to releasing two projects, touring with James Blake and Steve Lacy, collaborating on tracks with most of the relevant “Lil rappers— Yachty, Uzi, and Wayne—and wrapped 2022 with a a handful of Grammy nominations for her contributions to Lacy’s Billboard-topping hit “Bad Habit.”
How Sei Less Became Your Favorite Rapper's New Favorite Restaurant
38th street between 7th and Broadway is a fairly typical, generic midtown-Manhattan block. A Cava here, a Dig Inn there, a behemoth parking garage, a Crunch Fitness… and then you come to a massive photorealistic mural of an Asian woman in a cheongsam with a sultry finger held to her lips, peeling back a red velvet curtain. That image adorns the facade of Sei Less, the restaurant where on any given night you might stumble upon French soccer star Kylian Mbappe and Celtic guard Jaylen Brown exchanging workout tips, rapper Fabolous splitting chicken satay with his kids, or New York City Mayor Eric Adams celebrating a French Montana album release. The shushing geisha is a classic image communicating privacy—Sei Less’s chief promise.
Kid Cudi Dashes Hopes of His Joint Album with Travis Scott: “The Moment Has Passed”
In a flurry of social media posts, Kid Cudi provided fans with several promising updates about his forthcoming projects, while dashing the hopes for one high-profile release that fans have been anticipating for years. In a December 21 tweet, Cudi responded to a fan asking if The Scotts, his much-hyped joint album with Travis Scott, was still in the works.
"Weird Al" Yankovic Breaks Down His Most Iconic Tracks
“Weird Al” Yankovic breaks down his most iconic tracks including ‘My Bologna,’ ‘White And Nerdy,’ ‘Another One Rides The Bus,’ ‘Eat It,’ ‘Amish Paraside,’ ‘I Love Rocky Road,’ ‘Smells Like Nirvana,’ ‘Dare To Be Stupid,’ ‘Albuquerque,’ ‘Fat,’ ‘Polka Face,’ ‘Like A Surgeon,’ and ’Hardware Store.’ "My Bologna" music video courtesy of Randy Kerdoon. Director - Graham Corrigan Director of Photography - Grant Bell Editor - Gerard Zarra Talent - "Weird Al" Yankovich Producer - Kristen Rakes Associate Producer - Sam Dennis Production Managers - Andressa Pelachi & Peter Brunette Production Coordinator - Carolina Wachockier Talent Booker - Mica Medoff Camera Operator - Shay Eberle Gunst Audio - Paul Cornett Production Assistant - Brock Spitaels Groomer - Vanessa Rene Post Production Supervisor - Rachael Knight Supervising Editor - Rob Lombardi Assistant Editors - Diego Rentsch & Billy Ward.
Seth Rogen Accessorized His Great Outfit With Yet Another Great Outfit
Seth Rogen's streak of stellar low-key fits has earned the semi-professional ceramicist several nods here at GQ, including a cover and a spot on the short list of our Most Stylish Men of 2022. In the new year, we’re relieved to report, Rogen shows no sign of taking his slip-on-shod foot off the proverbial gas.
Justin Bieber Wore a Giant Crochet Blanket for a Sushi Date Night
Justin Bieber is one of Hollywood’s keenest stunt dressers. Having spent over half of his life in the spotlight, for better and for worse, Biebs and his longtime stylist, Karla Welch, have cracked the code on how to parlay dressing like someone’s “skate-rat kid brother” into a steady source of media attention. Because who among us hasn’t succumbed to the lure of a “He wore WHAT?” headline? Certainly not ye who clicked on this article.
Danny Trejo Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Danny Trejo breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'Heat,' 'Blood In, Blood Out,' 'Desperado,' 'From Dusk Till Dawn,' 'Spy Kids,' 'Machete,' 'King of the Hill,' 'Rick and Morty,' 'Bad Ass,' 'It's A Wonderful Binge' and 'Breaking Bad.'. It’s A Wonderful Binge is available to stream exclusively...
Golden Globes 2023: Here’s All the Best Menswear on the Red Carpet
You may have worked a full day already, but it’s time to perk up—’cause it’s a Golden Globes Tuesday night, baby, and we’re alive. Tonight’s show marks a return to broadcast for the Globes, which spent last year relegated from the small screen to the…even smaller screen, with the 2022 winners being announced on Twitter.
The Real-Life Diet of Stavros Halkias, Who Says Weed Is a Gateway Drug (To Spending $200 on UberEats)
Comedy is a lot of work these days. 33-year-old Stavros Halkias is at the front of a new wave of comedians who, in addition to releasing an hour-long special every year or two, hosts a thriving podcast or five, dips a foot in acting, posts to social media like his career depends on it (it just might), and, spends the majority of the year touring from comedy club to comedy club. (And living on whatever food you can get when those comedy clubs close.) So when GQ caught the Baltimore native at home between Christmas and New Year’s plotting his 2023, there wasn’t a shortage of subjects to cover.
Why Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman Were the Most Important Menswear Couple of 2022
For the supermodel Bella Hadid and her art director boyfriend, Marc Kalman, fashion is fundamental. The pair, according to Page Six, were first photographed together in New York City back in July 2020, seen exiting Café Leon Dore in Nolita—the epicenter for a particular streetwear-minded set. Aside from...
Britney Spears Shares Epic Throwback Photos With Ex Justin Timberlake: ‘When Miracles Happened’
Britney Spears, 41, gave her fans a serious blast from the past with one of her latest Instagram posts! The singer shared two throwback photos, one of which can be seen below, of her and her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake playing basketball in 2001, when they were still dating. It was at a charity event called Basketball Challenge For The Children in Las Vegas, NV.
How Mediation Became a Studio Workout
Inside a small pop-up studio drenched in neutrals in Venice, California, 40 or so regulars meet up at 6 p.m. to put in work. But they're not here for treadmill sprints or burpees—it's the daily breath and sound class hosted by Open, a social space for meditation and movement. Students lie on soft gray yoga mats under a rectangular skylight, close their eyes, and enter into an unspoken agreement with one another that it’s time to find some calm.
How Deestroying Spent His First $1M | My First Million
"That was kind of like my awakening that I can combine sports and content." From the $60K he gifted his mom to pay off her house and retire to purchasing an acre of land in his native Costa Rica, find out how YouTuber and FaZe Clan member Deestroying made, spent and saved his first million dollars. Director: Jeremy Clowney Director of Photography: Darren Kawasaki Editor: Gerard Zarra Celebrity Talent: Deestroying Producer: Kristen Rakes Line Producer: Jen Santos Production Manager: James Pipitone Production Coordinator: Jamal Colvin Casting Producer or Talent Booker: Paige Keffer Local Producer Will Pupa Camera Operator: Brad Olander Audio: Warren Wolfe Production Assistant: Jon Brun Covid Supervisor: Andrew Knight Post Production Supervisor: Rachael Knight Post Production Coordinator: Ian Bryant Supervising Editor: Rob Lombardi Assistant Editor: Diego Rentsch Billy Ward Photography credit: Justin Jerrod.
The Wait for Yellowjackets Season 2 Is Finally Almost Over
Showtime’s dark drama Yellowjackets became a sleeper hit not long after its winter 2021 premiere, drawing in fans with its unique plot alchemy—part off-kilter survivalist story, part murder-mystery, and maybe some supernatural horror?—and sterling performances by beloved ‘90s actresses Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci (along with always-welcome Melanie Lynskey). The hooky concept: a girls high-school soccer team is stranded in the wilderness, and more than 25 years later their flash-forward adult selves grapple with what happened during their year-plus in the frozen unknown—the details of which have only been verrrrry slowly hinted at. The first season ended last January with a tantalizing cliffhanger about the mysterious (and possibly cannibalistic) circumstances that went down and now, after a too-long hiatus, we finally have our first glimpse at the new season, which will premiere this spring.
Turns Out, You’re Not a Famous Guy Until You Own a Book and a Film Camera
If you had to make a list of the 10 essential things you like to keep on your person at all times, what would you choose? Mine would probably include a bottle of Kiehl’s Musk and one of those bright blue, perfectly humongous Ikea FRAKTA shopping bags. But, if...
The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards Was Chock-Full of Stone-Cold (and Coldstone) Menswear
We’re three weeks into 2023 and awards season is suddenly everywhere and all at once. The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, just five days after the Golden Globes kicked off the annual red-carpet run on Tuesday, and the attendees who didn’t test positive for COVID hit a Cold Stone Creamery-branded step-and-repeat.
Francis Ford Coppola's New Movie Megalopolis Is Allegedly a Production Nightmare — Which Could Mean It'll Be Great
Stop us if you’ve heard this one at some point in the last five decades: the shooting of a Francis Ford Coppola movie is reportedly devolving into pandemonium. According to an exclusive piece in The Hollywood Reporter, the 83-year-old Oscar winner’s next project, Megalopolis, is now in disarray following significant creative shakeups that went down midway through shooting the wildly ambitious, $120 million project in Atlanta.
