Elmont, NY

The Associated Press

Coyotes beat Red Wings 4-3 in shootout to end 9-game skid

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona’s first two shootout attempts and the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night to end a nine-game losing streak. Bjugstad, Travis Boyd and Dylan Guenther scored in regulation for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse had three assists, and Connor Ingram made 37 saves. Ingram has started two straight games for the first time this season. He stopped 25 shots in a 2-1 loss Saturday in Minnesota. Dylan Larkin scored his team-leading 15th goal for Detroit. Pius Suter and David Perron also scored for the Red Wings in the second game of a back-to-back. They have lost five of seven.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Philly

Flyers' Provorov cites religion for sitting out warmups on Pride Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion as the reason why he chose not to participate in the Flyers' pre-game warmups Tuesday on Pride Night.Provorov was absent from warmups when the Flyers wore Pride-theme jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape. The Flyers were holding their annual Pride Night in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community. The 26-year-old Provorov played nearly 23 minutes in Philadelphia's 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks."I respect everybody and I respect everybody's choices," Provorov told reporters. "My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That's all I'm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
