Locally caught freshwater fish are often loaded with “forever chemicals” and could pose major health risks, according to new research. Scientists with the Environmental Working Group have found that a single serving of locally caught freshwater fish could be on par with consuming a month’s worth of drinking water containing elevated levels of a notorious PFAS slated for EPA regulation. Furthermore, consuming that fish only 12 times per year could, the scientists said, lead to more than triple amounts of the chemical PFOS in most people across the United States.

13 HOURS AGO