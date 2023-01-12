ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis animal shelter at capacity; urgent call for adoptions

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
Adam Uren

Minneapolis Animal Care & Control has issued an urgent call for pet adoptions as the city's animal welfare services are currently at capacity.

The city said on Wednesday it currently has an "extremely high number of dogs and cats" currently in its shelter and its foster homes.

It currently has 98 dogs and cats being housed in the shelter and via its foster program, a rise of 47% from the same time last year.

"In just the past 11 days, 139 animals were brought to Animal Care & Control, which is a 57.5% increase from the same time in 2022," it said.

Of the 98 currently being housed, 36 were brought in because of legal cases or due to protective custody, while 40 have been given up by their owners, with many of them citing housing issues.

The animal shelter is continuing to waive its adoption fees as it seeks to open up more space in is shelters. All animals adopted from Animal Care & Control are vaccinated, sterilized, micro-chipped and "ready to go."

More information can be found here.

urdumb
5d ago

Maybe if it wasn’t so dam expensive. It’s almost like they punish people for adopting. Good thing I know a few farmers that give kittens and puppies away to good homes for free.

pele
5d ago

do a 3 day free adoption! instead of one day so the lines won't be long with people wanting a fur baby!

Freedom Jaeger
4d ago

This would indicate that a number of pet owners are giving them up because they can’t afford them either financially or time wise ! An indicator!

