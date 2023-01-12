Read full article on original website
One involved in rollover crash in Youngstown
One person was involved in a rollover crash on the West side of Youngstown Monday morning.
WYTV.com
Crews respond to Campbell house fire
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews in Campbell are looking into what started a house fire around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. It seems small flames started in the wall of the living room. No one lives here right now. The current owners are selling the place.
WYTV.com
Youngstown home catches fire for second time in a year
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire on Youngstown’s West Side is now under investigation after catching fire for the second time in less than a year on Tuesday. The most recent time was around midnight at this home on North Evanston Avenue. Crews say the house had...
Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
WYTV.com
Woman shot in vehicle in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a woman was hurt in a shooting Sunday night. At last check on Monday, the 26-year-old woman was in stable condition at the hospital. It happened right before 11 p.m. on Hazelwood Avenue, right between Mahoning and Oakwood avenues on...
WYTV.com
Police: Man accused of assaulting woman in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man was taken into custody after police investigated an altercation at an apartment complex Friday afternoon. Reports said that Denny Lee Adkins, 44, was charged with felonious assault. A woman called police and told them that Adkins wouldn’t let her friend leave his...
WFMJ.com
Two charged after police chase through Canfield gated community
The usual quiet of a gated community in Canfield was interrupted by the sound of a siren as police chased a Jeep through the neighborhood early Thursday. A Canfield Police Officer says he began following a Jeep that got into Hunter’s Woods main exit gate at around 1 a.m. Police say the Jeep was speeding, driving recklessly, going over a curb and nearly striking the gate.
WYTV.com
Avoid a double dog license fee
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — If you have a dog, don’t get your dog license registration deadlines and fees mixed up. Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties are different. That’s advice from county leaders who say that you will be charged double if you are late. The deadline in...
WYTV.com
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township in Mercer County. Shenango, Hermitage and Patagonia fire departments were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of Bedford Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. On a second call, units...
WYTV.com
Warmest winter on record: Are you old enough to remember?
We are moving through a warm winter to this point in Youngstown, Ohio. The average temperature is close to 34°F through the middle of January. The numbers in this article are calculated based on meteorological winter at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Meteorological winter is December through February. Are we in...
2 car crash causes U.S. 22 to close on Friday
UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia. The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton. The dump truck involved in the crash was also leaking fuel. Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit. On […]
cleveland19.com
Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at State Route 43 in Canton Township. A silver 2003...
WYTV.com
Youngstown school zone cameras in use starting Tuesday
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are 11 different school zone cameras in the city that began working Tuesday. These cameras are to help reduce speeding around schools. The project has been two years in the making between the city and Blue Line Solutions. At each zone, there are two...
WYTV.com
Detectives investigating leads in I-680 homicide
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been just over a week since 19-year-olds Marquis Whitted and Kylearia Day were shot and killed along Interstate 680. On Monday, we asked Youngstown police where they are in the case. Police said that although no one has been arrested in Whitted and...
WYTV.com
Columbiana Co. family deals with aftermath of losing home, pets in fire
FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A family lost almost everything — including beloved pets — in a fire on Friday. Now, they’re dealing with the aftermath. “I could see the fire trucks from miles away,” said Cherie Ashby. Cherie rushed to her kids’ house on...
WYTV.com
Council approves check for statue installation in city green
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Salem City Council has unanimously voted to accept a $125,000 check from the Columbiana County Commissioners after a postponed decision. The money will be used for a statue of Abraham Lincoln on the city green at the corners of East State Street and South Lincoln Avenue.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland resident no longer feels safe after house hit several times vehicles
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says his house constantly has cars crashing into it. ”I don’t feel safe in my house no more,” said Homeowner Johnny West. West has lived on Milverton Road in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood for more than 30 years. “I had...
cleveland19.com
Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
WFMJ.com
Drunk driver arrested after crashing into elderly couple in Leavittsburg
A Kentucky woman is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after allegedly rear-ending an elderly couple and sending them both to the hospital on December 7. 52-year-old Josephine Steele of Frankfort, Kentucky failed to appear in court after admitting to Warren Township Police she was drunk at the time of the accident. 21 News spoke with the couple's family about their condition after the accident and their message for Steele.
