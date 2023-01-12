ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

WYTV.com

Crews respond to Campbell house fire

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews in Campbell are looking into what started a house fire around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. It seems small flames started in the wall of the living room. No one lives here right now. The current owners are selling the place.
CAMPBELL, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown home catches fire for second time in a year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire on Youngstown’s West Side is now under investigation after catching fire for the second time in less than a year on Tuesday. The most recent time was around midnight at this home on North Evanston Avenue. Crews say the house had...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch.     Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Woman shot in vehicle in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a woman was hurt in a shooting Sunday night. At last check on Monday, the 26-year-old woman was in stable condition at the hospital. It happened right before 11 p.m. on Hazelwood Avenue, right between Mahoning and Oakwood avenues on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Police: Man accused of assaulting woman in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man was taken into custody after police investigated an altercation at an apartment complex Friday afternoon. Reports said that Denny Lee Adkins, 44, was charged with felonious assault. A woman called police and told them that Adkins wouldn’t let her friend leave his...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Two charged after police chase through Canfield gated community

The usual quiet of a gated community in Canfield was interrupted by the sound of a siren as police chased a Jeep through the neighborhood early Thursday. A Canfield Police Officer says he began following a Jeep that got into Hunter’s Woods main exit gate at around 1 a.m. Police say the Jeep was speeding, driving recklessly, going over a curb and nearly striking the gate.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Avoid a double dog license fee

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — If you have a dog, don’t get your dog license registration deadlines and fees mixed up. Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties are different. That’s advice from county leaders who say that you will be charged double if you are late. The deadline in...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township in Mercer County. Shenango, Hermitage and Patagonia fire departments were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of Bedford Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. On a second call, units...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Warmest winter on record: Are you old enough to remember?

We are moving through a warm winter to this point in Youngstown, Ohio. The average temperature is close to 34°F through the middle of January. The numbers in this article are calculated based on meteorological winter at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Meteorological winter is December through February. Are we in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 car crash causes U.S. 22 to close on Friday

UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia. The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton. The dump truck involved in the crash was also leaking fuel. Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit. On […]
WEIRTON, WV
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at State Route 43 in Canton Township. A silver 2003...
NORTH CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown school zone cameras in use starting Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are 11 different school zone cameras in the city that began working Tuesday. These cameras are to help reduce speeding around schools. The project has been two years in the making between the city and Blue Line Solutions. At each zone, there are two...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Detectives investigating leads in I-680 homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been just over a week since 19-year-olds Marquis Whitted and Kylearia Day were shot and killed along Interstate 680. On Monday, we asked Youngstown police where they are in the case. Police said that although no one has been arrested in Whitted and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Council approves check for statue installation in city green

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Salem City Council has unanimously voted to accept a $125,000 check from the Columbiana County Commissioners after a postponed decision. The money will be used for a statue of Abraham Lincoln on the city green at the corners of East State Street and South Lincoln Avenue.
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Drunk driver arrested after crashing into elderly couple in Leavittsburg

A Kentucky woman is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after allegedly rear-ending an elderly couple and sending them both to the hospital on December 7. 52-year-old Josephine Steele of Frankfort, Kentucky failed to appear in court after admitting to Warren Township Police she was drunk at the time of the accident. 21 News spoke with the couple's family about their condition after the accident and their message for Steele.
LEAVITTSBURG, OH

