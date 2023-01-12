ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Comments / 3

NWA River Rat
5d ago

wouldn't be dangerous if they stopped At the stop sign didn't pull out in front of traffic they feel entitled i guess

Reply
4
 

5NEWS

Downed power lines in Fayetteville slow traffic and cause outages

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Update: Sources say that the blockage has been cleared, and power has been restored to most surrounding areas. Around 1,000 customers were without power Monday afternoon in Fayetteville after a truck struck a powerline. According to Fayetteville Police Department Sergeant Anthony Murphy, when the truck hit...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
HUNTSVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Centerton multifamily (232 units) sells for $45.16 million

An upscale apartment complex in Benton County sold recently for $45.16 million. Elevate Den Centerton Multifamily Property Owner LLC bought Phases I and II of Watercolors of Centerton at 1709 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. Can-Ark Diamond Realty, led by Rich Richardson, was the seller. The acquisition includes 232 units, which equals $194,655 per unit.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

House fire leaves one dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Arkansas organizations putting on events for MLK Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is being observed today. While events have been going on all weekend to celebrate the civil rights leader, more events will be happening today in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. In Fort Smith, there will be a free community...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

In all-cash deal, Inn at the Mill in Johnson sold for $5.22M

The Inn at the Mill in Johnson (Washington County), which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show that IATM LLC bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Blvd. for $5.22 million. The transaction was an all-cash deal. Johnson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

New brewery coming to east Fayetteville

It’s early, but 2023 has so far been a big year for new businesses locating on the east side of town. Last week, we wrote about Boulevard Bread Co.’s plans on Crossover Road, and this week brings news that a new brewery will soon set up shop nearby at 2649 E. Mission Blvd.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Group collecting petitions to stop Washington County jail upgrades

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansans Justice Reform Coalition is collecting petitions to stop Washington County from using about $18 million inARPA funds for jail expansion. The goal is to get 8,000 signatures. Executive director for the group Sarah Moore says that will put the issue in the next general election, and they hope people will vote it down again.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Springdale students learning workforce trades early on

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The next generation of plumbers, electricians and construction workers are being trained at Har-Ber High School in Springdale. And they haven’t even graduated yet. "I learned that I could take my math class and implicate it into a trade and even to the outside world,"...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Tusk V, Arkansas' live razorback mascot, dies

DARDANELLE, Ark. — Tusk V, a razorback who served as a live mascot forthe University of Arkansas, died Sunday afternoon, according to the university. He died of natural causes and was buried on his handlers' family farm. Tusk V became mascot in 2019 after his father, Tusk IV, retired....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Comic Con comes to Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. — Jedi superheroes, Ghostbusters, and even Doctor Eggman made appearances over the weekend for NWA Comic Con!. The two-day event was held at the Rogers Convention Center. It brought together celebrity guests, vendors, artists and fan groups in a family-friendly environment. Watch the video above to learn...
ROGERS, AR

