NWA River Rat
5d ago
wouldn't be dangerous if they stopped At the stop sign didn't pull out in front of traffic they feel entitled i guess
4
Downed power lines in Fayetteville slow traffic and cause outages
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Update: Sources say that the blockage has been cleared, and power has been restored to most surrounding areas. Around 1,000 customers were without power Monday afternoon in Fayetteville after a truck struck a powerline. According to Fayetteville Police Department Sergeant Anthony Murphy, when the truck hit...
One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
Former Jefferson Elementary bought by local nonprofit
The old Jefferson Elementary School building is about to have a new future after the Fayetteville Public School District sold the building to a local non profit. However, some community members have a lot of concerns about the future of the building.
talkbusiness.net
Centerton multifamily (232 units) sells for $45.16 million
An upscale apartment complex in Benton County sold recently for $45.16 million. Elevate Den Centerton Multifamily Property Owner LLC bought Phases I and II of Watercolors of Centerton at 1709 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. Can-Ark Diamond Realty, led by Rich Richardson, was the seller. The acquisition includes 232 units, which equals $194,655 per unit.
House fire leaves one dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
KHBS
Arkansas organizations putting on events for MLK Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is being observed today. While events have been going on all weekend to celebrate the civil rights leader, more events will be happening today in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. In Fort Smith, there will be a free community...
Rogers School District to close Garfield Elementary
The Rogers School Board moves on Jan. 17 to close the Garfield Elementary School at the end of the next school year.
talkbusiness.net
In all-cash deal, Inn at the Mill in Johnson sold for $5.22M
The Inn at the Mill in Johnson (Washington County), which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show that IATM LLC bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Blvd. for $5.22 million. The transaction was an all-cash deal. Johnson...
Former Arkansas governor’s son arrested, facing felony charge
The Benton County Sheriff's Office released an affidavit detailing the arrest of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's son, William Asa Hutchinson III.
Elkins RV park proposal denied after neighbors voiced concerns
A new RV park in Elkins won't happen after the planning commission denied the rezoning request Monday night.
fayettevilleflyer.com
New brewery coming to east Fayetteville
It’s early, but 2023 has so far been a big year for new businesses locating on the east side of town. Last week, we wrote about Boulevard Bread Co.’s plans on Crossover Road, and this week brings news that a new brewery will soon set up shop nearby at 2649 E. Mission Blvd.
KHBS
Incubus, Coheed and Cambria announce concert at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas
ROGERS, Ark. — Rock band Incubus announced a concert at the Walmart AMP this summer. The band will play at the AMP on Friday, May 26, 2023. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7:30 p.m. Presales start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18....
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
KHBS
Group collecting petitions to stop Washington County jail upgrades
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansans Justice Reform Coalition is collecting petitions to stop Washington County from using about $18 million inARPA funds for jail expansion. The goal is to get 8,000 signatures. Executive director for the group Sarah Moore says that will put the issue in the next general election, and they hope people will vote it down again.
KHBS
Springdale students learning workforce trades early on
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The next generation of plumbers, electricians and construction workers are being trained at Har-Ber High School in Springdale. And they haven’t even graduated yet. "I learned that I could take my math class and implicate it into a trade and even to the outside world,"...
KHBS
Tusk V, Arkansas' live razorback mascot, dies
DARDANELLE, Ark. — Tusk V, a razorback who served as a live mascot forthe University of Arkansas, died Sunday afternoon, according to the university. He died of natural causes and was buried on his handlers' family farm. Tusk V became mascot in 2019 after his father, Tusk IV, retired....
KHBS
Comic Con comes to Northwest Arkansas
ROGERS, Ark. — Jedi superheroes, Ghostbusters, and even Doctor Eggman made appearances over the weekend for NWA Comic Con!. The two-day event was held at the Rogers Convention Center. It brought together celebrity guests, vendors, artists and fan groups in a family-friendly environment. Watch the video above to learn...
KHBS
Bella Vista filmmaker going to the Sundance Film Festival for script of movie filmed in AR
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A Bella Vista filmmaker is going to the Sundance Film Festival in January. Krista Bradley was invited to the festival to share her script for a movie that was partly filmed in Arkansas. Bradley is the writer, director, executive producer and lead star of the...
KHBS
Fayetteville, Arkansas march supports civil rights on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — People in Fayetteville marched to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The NWA MLK Council put on a freedom march and vigil. People marched from the corner of Razorback Road and MLK Boulevard to the University of Arkansas. People held a vigil there to remember King's...
KHBS
Centerton police investigating hit and run of Bentonville students
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The students were both hit during the morning commute at around 7 a.m. On Monday, a car hit a student when trying to cross between two other vehicles at Bentonville West High School. Then on Wednesday, a student on a bicycle was hit on Gamble Road...
