Honesty hour. Channing Tatum said he and ex-wife Jenna Dewan “fought” for their marriage for “a really long time” before their split. “Even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart,” the Magic Mike actor, 42, admitted during an interview for Vanity Fair’s February issue. “I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different.”

10 HOURS AGO