ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Channing Tatum Says He and Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan ‘Fought’ for Marriage ‘for a Really Long Time’

Honesty hour. Channing Tatum said he and ex-wife Jenna Dewan “fought” for their marriage for “a really long time” before their split. “Even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart,” the Magic Mike actor, 42, admitted during an interview for Vanity Fair’s February issue. “I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different.”
Centre Daily

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Contestants’ Instagram Accounts: How to Follow the Women

Can we chat in the DMs? Fans are prepping their charcuterie boards and printing out their brackets as they await the premiere of The Bachelor season 27. The list of the 32 women competing for Zach Shallcross’ final rose was released in January, and the hopefuls also announced the big news on their respective Instagram accounts. Keep scrolling for more info about all the contestants, their social media handles and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy