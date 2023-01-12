Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
Connecticut nursing home company lawsuits reveal an industry-wide problem
Long-term nursing home care in Connecticut is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Short staffed and under-funded, Athena Healthcare is also dealing with lawsuits in three states. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Dave Altimari to discuss his article written with Jenna Carlesso, “Lawsuits, fines, complaints put pressure on...
wshu.org
Massachusetts legislators ease into a new session of lawmaking
Massachusetts legislators are easing into a new session of lawmaking. Well, most lawmakers. Democrats won some eastern Massachusetts state House races by margins of seven votes and one vote, but Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano is not giving them those seats just yet. He's tasked that three member House committee to evaluate the claims made by Republican opponents who contested the results. As Matt Murphy of the State House News Service explains, this result is not holding up the organization and work of all House lawmakers.
wshu.org
Western Massachusetts community leaders hopeful Gov. Maura Healey will visit
Some western Massachusetts municipal leaders are hopeful Gov. Maura Healey will be visiting. That's after a new report came out on former Gov. Charlie Baker's visits to communities across the state. Baker made 45 official public appearances in Springfield during his eight years in office, according to The Boston Globe...
wshu.org
Connecticut GOP lawmakers counter with their own plan to reduce energy prices
Connecticut Republicans are proposing to reduce the cost of electricity by removing state taxes and surcharges from customer invoices. Rolling back those charges could save the average Connecticut household $210 a year, said state Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly, as he announced the GOP’s energy proposal on Tuesday. The...
wshu.org
Connecticut public campaign financing faces a reckoning in self-funders era
The dominance of wealthy self-funders in Connecticut gubernatorial races is prompting an examination of how to restore the relevance of the state’s groundbreaking public financing system to top-of-the ticket elections. Campaign finance reports filed this week showed Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont spent $25.7 million to win reelection to a...
wshu.org
Lawsuits, fines, complaints put pressure on Athena nursing homes
Athena Health Care Systems, one of the biggest long-term care providers in Connecticut, has come under the scrutiny of officials in three New England states after receiving consistent complaints about conditions in its nursing homes. Athena is also facing multiple lawsuits alleging that the company failed to pay employee health...
wshu.org
Long Islanders question Hochul's plan to bolster housing stock
Nassau County towns and cities are questioning Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to bolster the state’s housing stock, especially downstate in New York City and its suburbs. During her State of the State address last week, Hochul proposed the New York Housing Compact, which would oversee the building of 800,000 new housing units statewide over the next 10 years.
wshu.org
Texas prisoners go on hunger strike to protest solitary confinement
Dozens of men held in solitary confinement in Texas prisons are on a hunger strike to protest the practice. They want the state to limit who is held there and for how long. Paul Flahive is the technology and entrepreneurship reporter for Texas Public Radio. He has worked in public media across the country, from Iowa City and Chicago to Anchorage and San Antonio.
wshu.org
The New York State Police are watching your social media
For at least eight years, the New York State Police have bought an array of programs that sift through mass quantities of social media information — including from companies with access to Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram’s internal data — contracts obtained by New York Focus show. The documents shed new light on the state police’s internet surveillance efforts, which Governor Kathy Hochul has sought to ramp up.
Comments / 0