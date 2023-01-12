Read full article on original website
York County fire confirmed fatal, coroner called
Chopping childhood hunger in NEPA | Eyewitness News …. Chopping childhood hunger in NEPA | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m. Empanadas sold in memory of Martin Luther King Jr. Empanadas sold in memory of Martin Luther King Jr. St. Joseph’s Baby Pantry holds day of service for …. St....
Domestic violence stands out in central Pa. killings: ‘Women should not have to live in fear’
84-year-old Carmen Henderson was found dead, burned head-to-toe on his back porch in Dauphin County. Police charged his wife in his death. Jessica McCulloch, 36, was fatally shot in bed by a former boyfriend who broke into her home in Cumberland County, according to police.
Man died in York County crash: Coroner
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
2 people killed in I-83 crash in Dauphin County
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in Swatara Township. Troopers said the truck left the road, broke through the guide rail, hit a...
Two people killed in separate house fires in York County
Two people are dead after separate house fires broke out on Monday in York County. The fire happened Monday around 3 p.m. at a home along the 1300 block of Roundtop Road. According to the Wellsville fire chief, Larry Anderson, a couple in their 70s lived in the home, and the wife died.
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in York County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner was called to a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township, which is near East Berlin. The coroner's office said a 69-year-old man was driving one of the...
Crash blocks part of I-83 in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A crash is blocking a stretch of Interstate 83 this morning in Dauphin County. The crash is blocking the northbound lanes of I-83 between Exit 44B, 19th Street and Exit 46B, US-322, Eisenhower Boulevard. Video below: PennDOT cameras shows I-83 crash scene. Stay with WGAL for...
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
Firefighter injured after battling house fire in York County
DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A firefighter was injured after fighting a house fire in Delta, York County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to the fire around 7:45 p.m. The caller told dispatch that their neighbor’s home was on fire, and it did not appear that anyone was in the home.
First responders urging the public to have fire safety plan
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There were two deadly fires in York County within hours of each other on Monday night. A 72-year-old woman died in Warrington Township, and a 71-year-old man died in Peach Bottom Township. Following these fires, first responders are asking you to make sure you have...
Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
Two fatal fires break out in York County
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to two separate, fatal fires in York County Monday. Here's the latest on both:. Emergency crews worked a fatal, residential fire in York County on Monday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington...
Tractor trailer bursts into flames after Dauphin County crash; 2 killed
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 4 a.m.: Two people died as a result of a tractor trailer crash on I-83 in Dauphin County on Jan. 16. Greg Stupar, 49, of Charleroi—the driver of the tractor trailer—and a passenger in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger's identity has not been released at this time.
Route 222 at Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Part of Route 222 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash involving a commercial vehicle. The exit ramp from Route 222 south to Route 30 west in Manheim Township was closed while crews cleared the crash. The Manheim Township Police Department shared a...
Police search landfill for missing Pennsylvania mom
ROYESFORD, Pa. (WPVI) - The family of a Pennsylvania mother missing for nearly two weeks is holding out hope she will be found. Investigators searched a Berks County landfill Friday in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old mother Jennifer Brown, according to sources. Brown’s neighbors confirmed that police also took a large dumpster from their development earlier in the week.
Police investigating York County shooting
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday evening. According to Hanover Borough Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Carlisle Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police say a man approached a vehicle with four passengers when a verbal argument began.
Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
Police investigating after man allegedly hit people with baseball bat in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police said they are conducting an aggravated assault investigation after a man allegedly hit two people with an aluminum baseball bat in Lancaster County. State Police said that on Jan. 15, members of the PSP Lancaster Barracks received a phone call reporting that Kerr Michael Graham allegedly hit […]
Man asks Harrisburg police to take him to jail after he shoots at, rams wife’s car: court documents
A man charged with attempted homicide in Harrisburg had his son with him over the weekend when he rammed into the back of his wife’s car and shot at her and a man whom she was giving a ride home, court documents said. Erick Vazquez-Torres, 29, of Lancaster, called...
