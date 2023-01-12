ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

York County fire confirmed fatal, coroner called

Chopping childhood hunger in NEPA | Eyewitness News …. Chopping childhood hunger in NEPA | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m. Empanadas sold in memory of Martin Luther King Jr. Empanadas sold in memory of Martin Luther King Jr. St. Joseph’s Baby Pantry holds day of service for …. St....
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Man died in York County crash: Coroner

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

2 people killed in I-83 crash in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in Swatara Township. Troopers said the truck left the road, broke through the guide rail, hit a...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in separate house fires in York County

Two people are dead after separate house fires broke out on Monday in York County. The fire happened Monday around 3 p.m. at a home along the 1300 block of Roundtop Road. According to the Wellsville fire chief, Larry Anderson, a couple in their 70s lived in the home, and the wife died.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in York County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner was called to a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township, which is near East Berlin. The coroner's office said a 69-year-old man was driving one of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash blocks part of I-83 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A crash is blocking a stretch of Interstate 83 this morning in Dauphin County. The crash is blocking the northbound lanes of I-83 between Exit 44B, 19th Street and Exit 46B, US-322, Eisenhower Boulevard. Video below: PennDOT cameras shows I-83 crash scene. Stay with WGAL for...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
READING, PA
WGAL

Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Firefighter injured after battling house fire in York County

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A firefighter was injured after fighting a house fire in Delta, York County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to the fire around 7:45 p.m. The caller told dispatch that their neighbor’s home was on fire, and it did not appear that anyone was in the home.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

First responders urging the public to have fire safety plan

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There were two deadly fires in York County within hours of each other on Monday night. A 72-year-old woman died in Warrington Township, and a 71-year-old man died in Peach Bottom Township. Following these fires, first responders are asking you to make sure you have...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Two fatal fires break out in York County

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to two separate, fatal fires in York County Monday. Here's the latest on both:. Emergency crews worked a fatal, residential fire in York County on Monday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington...
YORK COUNTY, PA
actionnews5.com

Police search landfill for missing Pennsylvania mom

ROYESFORD, Pa. (WPVI) - The family of a Pennsylvania mother missing for nearly two weeks is holding out hope she will be found. Investigators searched a Berks County landfill Friday in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old mother Jennifer Brown, according to sources. Brown’s neighbors confirmed that police also took a large dumpster from their development earlier in the week.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating York County shooting

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday evening. According to Hanover Borough Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Carlisle Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police say a man approached a vehicle with four passengers when a verbal argument began.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...

