PWInsider reports that two more WWE legends are set to appear at the 30th anniversary of RAW in Philadelphia on January 23. According to the report, Shawn Michaels and Tatanka are both set for the show. This comes after previous reports stated that X-Pac and Kane are also scheduled to appear. Tatanka confirmed he was invited to the taping on his Facebook.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO