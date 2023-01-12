ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

WWE Live Results 1.15.23: Charlotte Flair Battles Shayna Baszler, More

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Corbin, Kentucky with Charlotte Flair defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler. * Dominik Mysterio def. Butch,...
CORBIN, KY
Jade Cargill on the Advice CM Punk Gave Her, Says He’s a ‘Great Guy’

– During an interview on Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion discussed what her relationship was like with CM Punk in AEW and the advice Punk gave her. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jade Cargill on what advice CM Punk gave her: “Just stand on what you believe....
Michelle McCool Says She Didn’t Get the Call for WWE Royal Rumble

– In response to a Twitter user, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool commented on possibly appearing in the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. According to McCool, she didn’t get the call from WWE to appear, writing, “I do wish!!!! Didn’t get the call…..take it up with @WWE.” You can see that exchange below:
Julia Hart Reveals Who She Would Like to Team Up With In AEW

Julia Hart has a couple of women from AEW on her wish list to team up or even form a stable with. Hart took part in a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner and was asked which AEW star she’d like to team with, naming Abadon, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny,
Backstage Notes from WWE Raw (SPOILERS)

A new report has some spoilers on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports the following for tonight’s show:. * Bo Dallas is backstage at the show, making an Uncle Howdy appearance likely. * The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at the show. As noted,...
Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that two more WWE legends are set to appear at the 30th anniversary of RAW in Philadelphia on January 23. According to the report, Shawn Michaels and Tatanka are both set for the show. This comes after previous reports stated that X-Pac and Kane are also scheduled to appear. Tatanka confirmed he was invited to the taping on his Facebook.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Frankie Kazarian Details His Decision to Leave AEW & Sign With Impact

Frankie Kazarian announced his signing with Impact Wrestling at Hard to Kill, and he recently discussed his decision to leave AEW for the company. Kazarian spoke with PWInsider for a new interview discussing his decision to request his AEW release, wanting to do things the right way, and more. You can check out the highlights below:
TEXAS STATE
Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced several matches and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre. * Tiffany Stratton vs....
Maria Kanellis on Signing With AEW Instead of WWE, Receiving Hate Messages

– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, AEW talent Maria Kanellis discussed signing with AEW over WWE last year and more. Below are some highlights:. Maria Kanellis on why she and Mike Bennett signed with WWE: “I think AEW is the best...
Santino Marella On His Decision To Join Impact, If He Spoke With WWE Or AEW First

Santino Marella is now with Impact Wrestling, and he recently discussed his decision to join the company. Marella, who debuted for the company at Hard to Kill last Friday, spoke with The Dave Van Auken Show about coming on board Impact and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Frankie Kazarian on ‘Wild Start’ to 2023, Invites Fans on Continuing His Journey

– As previously reported, Frankie Kazarian recently departed from AEW and signed with Impact Wrestling earlier this month. Kazarian thanked the fans for their support earlier today via Twitter and stated the following on signing with Impact:. “Well, 2023 is off to a wild start. Thank you all for your...
Blue Meanie on How Scott Hall Was a ‘Great Visionary’ By Going From WWE to WCW

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, former ECW and WWE talent Blue Meanie discussed how Scott Hall was a visionary who helped pro wrestlers make a lot more money by going from WWE to WCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Blue Meanie on Hall: “Scott Hall,...
Maria Kanellis Talks AEW Women’s Division And Possibilities Of An All-Women Show

In a recent talk with WrestlingNews, Maria Kanellis of AEW/ROH and WWA offered her perspective and expertise in working with women’s wrestling divisions to explain her viewpoint on the option of an all-women’s show for AEW (per Fightful). She stated she thinks the issue currently isn’t one of talent but of capacity for the promotion. You can read a few highlights from Kanellis and watch the complete interview below.
Independent Shows Reportedly Set To Leave WWE On Peacock

Several independent companies have shows on the WWE Network on Peacock, but that is set to change according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that a number of independent shows are set to expire; Peacock currently shows events like ICW’s Fear & Loathing and PROGRESS’ shows as set to expire shortly.

