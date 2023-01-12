ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Android Headlines

Samsung says its new chip factory in Texas will be ready this year

Samsung is reportedly on track to complete the construction of its $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas this year. Located in the city of Taylor in Williamson County, it is the company’s second chip manufacturing plant in the US. The other factory is also located in Texas (Austin, Travis County) and has been operational since 1996. The new site is about 25 kilometers away from the existing one.
TAYLOR, TX
fox7austin.com

Advanced DNA technology may help solve 1979 Bastrop County cold case

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is trying to solve a decades-old cold case with the help of advanced DNA testing technology. They're trying to identify the body of a "Jane Doe" discovered in 1979 on US 290 east of Elgin. Detectives say in 2019, a documentary filmmaker contacted the Sheriff's Office about a possible connection with serial killer Henry Lee Lucas.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
B93

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Owners of historic farm file complaint against development company

A Travis County judge has issued a temporary restraining order against a development company after property owners filed a complaint claiming the company crossed onto a historic farm. The land is the homestead of a freed slave who was also a major figure in the horse breeding industry. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski has details.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

What is cedar fever and what can you do about it?

AUSTIN, Texas - A lot of us have been enjoying the warm weather the past couple weeks, but for allergy sufferers, it's a bit of a different story, especially when it comes to cedar. Many Central Texans have been muddling through cedar fever lately. Although it's around for flu season,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Goodwill Central Texas offers free tools, job training

Goodwill Central Texas is helping Texans get jobs in 2023 by providing services with their career and technical academy. The Excel Center, the only adult high school in the state, is also a no-cost option available to those looking to earn a high school degree. Jennifer Carter, Goodwill Central Texas' chief mission officer, joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share more.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Travis Co. inmate found unresponsive, later dies in hospital

A man who was in custody at the Travis County Jail is dead after he was found unresponsive in his unit Sunday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Israel Resendiz Molina was found at approximately 8 a.m. CPR was immediately administered by both TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS medics.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
