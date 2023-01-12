Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Related
Emerson announces $7.6B bid to buy Texas tech giant National Instruments
An offer was initially made in May 2022.
Android Headlines
Samsung says its new chip factory in Texas will be ready this year
Samsung is reportedly on track to complete the construction of its $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas this year. Located in the city of Taylor in Williamson County, it is the company’s second chip manufacturing plant in the US. The other factory is also located in Texas (Austin, Travis County) and has been operational since 1996. The new site is about 25 kilometers away from the existing one.
fox7austin.com
Advanced DNA technology may help solve 1979 Bastrop County cold case
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is trying to solve a decades-old cold case with the help of advanced DNA testing technology. They're trying to identify the body of a "Jane Doe" discovered in 1979 on US 290 east of Elgin. Detectives say in 2019, a documentary filmmaker contacted the Sheriff's Office about a possible connection with serial killer Henry Lee Lucas.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
fox7austin.com
Owners of historic farm file complaint against development company
A Travis County judge has issued a temporary restraining order against a development company after property owners filed a complaint claiming the company crossed onto a historic farm. The land is the homestead of a freed slave who was also a major figure in the horse breeding industry. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski has details.
10-year sentence issued for woman tied to 2019 Travis County murder
A woman will serve 10 years in prison for her connection to a 2019 murder case, Travis County online records show.
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
State of Texas: ‘We’re going to war’—Rules battle highlights fights to come at the Capitol
Some Republicans have argued that since their party has majority control of the House, Democrats should not be given the ability to have the power that comes with chairmanships.
fox7austin.com
What is cedar fever and what can you do about it?
AUSTIN, Texas - A lot of us have been enjoying the warm weather the past couple weeks, but for allergy sufferers, it's a bit of a different story, especially when it comes to cedar. Many Central Texans have been muddling through cedar fever lately. Although it's around for flu season,...
Multiple residents displaced in central Austin duplex fire
The Austin Fire Department responded to a call about a balcony fire at a duplex along East 45th Street at Clarkson Avenue.
Hays CISD superintendent: Lawmakers need to spend more on fentanyl education, treatment
This legislative session, Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright will be asking lawmakers to look into funding treatment centers to help students struggling with addiction.
Several major road incidents in Central Texas: Multiple injuries, closures
Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to several crashes Monday mid-day which may cause serious traffic delays. Several people are injured, they reported.
Possible breeder behind dumped guinea pigs along I-35, in city parks
After dozens of guinea pigs were dumped throughout the Austin metro, an animal rescue nonprofit said pandemic pet returns could play a role in these neglected animals popping up along highways and in city parks.
Travis County sentences man to 5 years for role in 2019 crash that killed woman
Michael Garcia pled guilty to an accident involving death charge on Aug. 10, per Travis County online records.
fox7austin.com
Goodwill Central Texas offers free tools, job training
Goodwill Central Texas is helping Texans get jobs in 2023 by providing services with their career and technical academy. The Excel Center, the only adult high school in the state, is also a no-cost option available to those looking to earn a high school degree. Jennifer Carter, Goodwill Central Texas' chief mission officer, joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share more.
KSAT 12
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
CBS Austin
Travis Co. inmate found unresponsive, later dies in hospital
A man who was in custody at the Travis County Jail is dead after he was found unresponsive in his unit Sunday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Israel Resendiz Molina was found at approximately 8 a.m. CPR was immediately administered by both TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS medics.
Why are Buc-ee's wages so high? Some roles pay four times more than teachers earn!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San ABuc-ee'sI stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 10