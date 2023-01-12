ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Fix When Your Xbox Series X's HDR Is Too Bright (Or Too Dark)

If your monitor or TV supports it, enabling the Xbox Series X's high dynamic range (HDR) feature will result in far better image quality — assuming it is calibrated correctly. Microsoft anticipated issues with HDR being too bright or too dark at times and baked a calibration feature called Auto HDR into its Xbox Series X|S consoles as a result. With this, anyone can turn on the feature and then let the console optimize the HDR output on its own, which is certainly the fastest and easiest method.
