If your monitor or TV supports it, enabling the Xbox Series X's high dynamic range (HDR) feature will result in far better image quality — assuming it is calibrated correctly. Microsoft anticipated issues with HDR being too bright or too dark at times and baked a calibration feature called Auto HDR into its Xbox Series X|S consoles as a result. With this, anyone can turn on the feature and then let the console optimize the HDR output on its own, which is certainly the fastest and easiest method.

