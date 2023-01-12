Read full article on original website
Related
How To Connect A Nintendo Switch Controller To Your PC
If you're looking for a more comfortable gaming controller, why not try your Switch controller? We'll show you how to connect it to your PC.
How To Fix When Your Xbox Series X's HDR Is Too Bright (Or Too Dark)
If your monitor or TV supports it, enabling the Xbox Series X's high dynamic range (HDR) feature will result in far better image quality — assuming it is calibrated correctly. Microsoft anticipated issues with HDR being too bright or too dark at times and baked a calibration feature called Auto HDR into its Xbox Series X|S consoles as a result. With this, anyone can turn on the feature and then let the console optimize the HDR output on its own, which is certainly the fastest and easiest method.
Tips For Choosing The Best Gaming Mouse
Whether you're a total novice or an experienced gamer looking for an upgrade, these tips for choosing the best gaming mouse cover every angle.
Why Microsoft Outlook's Scheduling Assistant Is A Great Work Productivity Tool
Microsoft Outlook comes with a scheduling assistant that can help you with everything from outgoing emails to meetings. We'll show you all the things it can do.
The 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Max Can Get Wildly Expensive
With the highest specs and all of the options selected, the price of the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Max can get inflated significantly depending on what you need.
How To Change The Volume On Your TV Using Your Xbox Series X|S
If you want to have your Xbox control your TV's volume, you can do it using HDMI-CEC and you can pair it with Alexa or Google Assistant. We'll show you how.
Upcoming Co-Op Games We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
The stereotype that gaming is for loners couldn't be further from the truth. These are the upcoming co-op games we can't wait to play in 2023.
Here's How To Livestream Games From Your Nintendo Switch
Though it'll take a bit more effort when compared to the Xbox's dedicated streaming menu, it is possible to livestream your Switch gameplay sessions.
Why Samsung Pay App On Some Galaxy Phones Is Better Than Other Tap-To-Pay Apps
Samsung Pay is just like Google and Apple's tap-to-pay systems, but it had one amazing feature that made it better than both of those. Then, Samsung killed it.
Today's Wordle Answer #577 – January 17, 2023 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is a common word, but that doesn't mean it'll be easy to solve. Here are hints and the solution if you're struggling with today's Wordle.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0