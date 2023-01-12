Read full article on original website
Channing Tatum says he might remake 'Ghost'
"Ghost" might be coming back to life, thanks to Channing Tatum. The "Magic Mike" star revealed in a new Vanity Fair interview that his production company, Free Association, has the rights to the iconic Patrick Swayze film, and he is mulling a remake. The original 1990 movie starred Swayze and...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
'The Mandalorian' season 3 trailer has arrived
The Mandalorian and Grogu are back in action. On Monday night, Disney+ debuted the Season 3 trailer for "The Mandalorian," dropping the highly anticipated first look during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the trailer for the new season, set to...
Meryl Streep to appear in Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Another legend is about to walk the halls of a certain murder-filled Manhattan apartment building. Meryl Streep is set to appear in the upcoming third season of "Only Murders in the Building," Hulu confirmed to CNN on Tuesday. The casting news first surfaced on "Only Murders" star and executive producer...
Beyond nostalgia, 'Night Court' doesn't make much of a case for sticking around
Revivals seldom come less ambitious than "Night Court," which brings back multi-Emmy winner John Larroquette from the original series, in a show that does little to reflect the passage of time. There's plenty of nostalgia in the concept and execution, which doesn't make much of a case for sticking around beyond the premiere.
Leslie Jones set to debut as guest host of 'The Daily Show'
Leslie Jones is taking a seat at "The Daily Show" desk. The "Saturday Night Live" alum will start a temporary stint as host of "The Daily Show" this week, saying she'll bring her trademark "vulnerable honesty" to the job. "I'm not Jon Stewart. I'm not Trevor Noah, I'm Leslie Jones....
Julianne Hough reflects on her most personal project yet
Just days ahead of her final set of off-Broadway shows last month, Julianne Hough met with CNN on a quiet tree-lined street in downtown Manhattan, close to where she now calls home. Over a cup of coffee, Hough reflected on her 15-plus years in the spotlight. Although she was still...
Gina Lollobrigida, legend of Italian cinema, dead at 95
Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has died at the age of 95, news agency ANSA reported, citing members of her family. Her grandnephew, Italian Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, tweeted news of her death, calling her "one of the brightest stars of Italian cinematography and culture." RAI state media also...
Kyle Richards wants Chrissy Teigen on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
Kyle Richards wants Chrissy Teigen as a fellow housewife. Richards says Teigen could replace Lisa Rinna, who recently announced her departure from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She was out to lunch when she told TMZ crew her idea, saying, "I always said Chrissy Teigen would be the best....
