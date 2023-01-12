WINTERVILLE — Good things happened in threes for the Rocky Mount varsity girls basketball team on Monday against Class 4A Rolesville. The Gryphons made three extended offensive runs, all fueled by their stingy man-to-man defense and transition game, and overcame the Rams 77-65 in the inaugural South Central Girls MLK Basketball Showcase at South Central High School. Rocky Mount improved to 14-1 overall and moved up one spot from fourth...

ROLESVILLE, NC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO