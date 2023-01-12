Read full article on original website
Jeff Beck’s 19 Best Guest Appearances
Jeff Beck played nice with others - many others - throughout his 60-year recording career, although some bandmates may say that "nice" was not always the case. Nevertheless, Beck's musical life put him alongside scores of other musicians, as a band member (from Screaming Lord Sutch & the Savages to the Yardbirds to Beck, Bogert & Appice), leading two Jeff Beck Groups and employing corps of top-shelf players as a solo artist. The guitarist some consider the best-ever electric player was also a guest of choice, particularly after his two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reputation was established with the Yardbirds.
Watch Billy Joel Cover ‘People Get Ready’ in Tribute to Jeff Beck
Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck last night at his concert in New York City with a cover of "People Get Ready." The song was originally written by Curtis Mayfield, and later recorded by Beck with Rod Stewart. It appeared on Beck's 1985 album, Flash, and though it wasn't a massive hit for the guitarist, it did became a staple of his set lists and one of his most recognizable songs.
Robbie Bachman, Drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, founding drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. The rocker’s death was confirmed by his brother and former bandmate, Randy Bachman. “Another sad departure,” the frontman tweeted. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad and brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together.”
Hear Green Day’s Late-’90s Demo of Elvis Costello’s ‘Alison’
Green Day has unveiled a previously unreleased demo version of Elvis Costello's "Alison," which will appear on their upcoming Nimrod 25th-anniversary box set. The pop-punk trailblazers adhere to the wistful, mellow feel of the original, employing only a clean guitar and Billie Joe Armstrong's plaintive vocals. You can listen to...
Go Behind The Scenes Of Sierra Ferrell’s Grand Ole Opry Debut
Well, this has been a Long Time Coming. ….Y’all like what I did there? One of my all-time favorite artists, Sierra Ferrell, made her Grand Ole Opry Debut in December of 2022, and it was a pretty flawless performance, and the time has come that her behind-the-scenes video is here. These videos are a crowned jewel of The Grand Ole Opry’s YouTube channel. Hearing artists’ stories and the day leading up to them taking the stage is magical. In the […] The post Go Behind The Scenes Of Sierra Ferrell’s Grand Ole Opry Debut first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kenny Loggins Soundtracks ‘Caddyshack’-Themed Super Bowl Beer Ad
Kenny Loggins' "I'm Alright" is used as the soundtrack for some new Caddyshack-inspired Super Bowl ads. One clip recreates the famous scene from the film where groundskeeper Carl Spackler - played by Bill Murray in the 1980 movie and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo in the new ad - gives a play-by-play of his golf swing. "The crowd is deadly silent," Romo says. "Young Cinderella story happening right in front of our eyes. Former quarterback about to become tournament champion."
Andy Taylor ‘Getting the Most Out of Life’ After Cancer Diagnosis
Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor said he’s been focused on “getting the most out of life” since being diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer four years ago. The guitarist went public with his diagnosis in November when Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock &...
