Bergen County, NJ

These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ

Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
LODI, NJ
Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
10 wacky N.J. laws you won’t believe actually exist

Want to sell handcuffs to minors or close that car sale on Sunday? You might not want to do it in New Jersey. Both selling handcuffs to minors and cars on Sunday can result in a fine and even an arrest. These are just two of the many strange laws still on the books in the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Preservation New Jersey Names The USS Ling One Of The Ten Most Endangered Historic Places In NJ

Hackensack, NJ - Preservation New Jersey (PNJ) has named the USS Ling, a U.S. Navy Balao class submarine docked in the Hackensack River in Hackensack, NJ as one of the ten most endangered historic places in New Jersey.    A statewide non-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation, PNJ was established in 1978 with member support. Through advocacy and education, PNJ supports the cultural diversity and economic vibrancy of New Jersey's various communities.   One of only five submarines from the Balao class built near the conclusion of World War II that is still operational is the USS Ling. The Philadelphia-based Cramp Shipbuilding Company launched...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Two Restaurants Named Among Most Romantic In New Jersey

We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But, you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date night with the one you love sometime this week and let the fun begin.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Why Didn’t I Know New Jersey Had These 6 Beautiful Waterfalls

Is a winter hike in the future, you might want to check out one of these beautiful waterfalls right here in New Jersey. In the spring and summer, we look for places to cool off in the heat. We'll be doing that again soon. Spring and summer will be here before we know it. But, so many listeners tell me that they look for somewhere to hike in the winter.
NEW JERSEY STATE
