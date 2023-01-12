Read full article on original website
New Jersey Has One of the Best Hummingbird Gardens in the Country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
Ocean County Town Named New Jersey’s Best Summer Travel Destination
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
This New Jersey International Hot Dog Eatery Is Epic
Hot diggity dog! Are you ready to have the craziest hot dog you've ever had? I'm talking about the kind of hot dog that samples the very best of different cultures around the world all on your plate. I'll ask again, who’s ready for an epic lunch on the cheap...
This Amazing Eatery Has Been Named New Jersey’s Top Bucket List Restaurant
If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
New Jersey’s Best Bakery Will Transport You Back In Time
If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!. The great...
These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ
Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In America
We all know that there are some amazing restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but one, in particular, has been placed among the best in the entire nation. It is high enough praise and a big enough honor to be named among the best restaurants in New Jersey since the Garden State is a mecca of amazing eateries.
Missing Summer? These NJ Indoor Waterparks Are Calling Your Name
When the weather gets as cold as it is in New Jersey, I’m sure you’re always looking for fun activities to do. Personally, I’m a Summer girl and would rather it be summer year-round than have Winter come at all. There are plenty of more activities ad...
New Jersey’s Best Comfort Food Spot Is Hiding In A Strip Mall
Every now and then you just need some solid comfort food, whether it's homemade and slow-cooked in a crock pot or ordered at a restaurant, there's nothing quite like it, especially during the winter. My wife is a big fan of making comfort food in the wintertime; on cold days...
Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
Bizarre But Yummy – The Absolute Strangest Food in New Jersey
There are plenty of foods in New Jersey that I'm sure outsiders consider "strange." I think that goes for every state. Remember though, just because a food is strange, doesn't mean it's absolutely delicious. For example, I'm sure those not from the Garden State may look at us sideways when...
Hammonton, NJ Cannoli Among 12 Best in All New Jersey
Growing up in an Italian area, family and food were a big part of life. Having dinner at a friend's house might mean a big plate of meatballs covered in sauce or perhaps a piping hot tomato pie. Of course, all meals ended with something sweet. In most cases, that...
jerseysbest.com
10 wacky N.J. laws you won’t believe actually exist
Want to sell handcuffs to minors or close that car sale on Sunday? You might not want to do it in New Jersey. Both selling handcuffs to minors and cars on Sunday can result in a fine and even an arrest. These are just two of the many strange laws still on the books in the Garden State.
Preservation New Jersey Names The USS Ling One Of The Ten Most Endangered Historic Places In NJ
Hackensack, NJ - Preservation New Jersey (PNJ) has named the USS Ling, a U.S. Navy Balao class submarine docked in the Hackensack River in Hackensack, NJ as one of the ten most endangered historic places in New Jersey. A statewide non-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation, PNJ was established in 1978 with member support. Through advocacy and education, PNJ supports the cultural diversity and economic vibrancy of New Jersey's various communities. One of only five submarines from the Balao class built near the conclusion of World War II that is still operational is the USS Ling. The Philadelphia-based Cramp Shipbuilding Company launched...
Two Restaurants Named Among Most Romantic In New Jersey
We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But, you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date night with the one you love sometime this week and let the fun begin.
People In New Jersey Are Eating Their Christmas Trees
Now I’ve heard everything. People in New Jersey are eating their Christmas trees. Believe it or not, the tree you cut down and dragged into your living room is begging to be added to your recipes according to farm-to-table chefs in New Jersey. Do you love how that Christmas...
New Jersey Deli Named One Of The Top ‘Jewish Deli’s’ In America
The highly regarded food site TastingTable.com has selected an iconic New Jersey delicatessen as one of the Top 20 Jewish Delis in America. It is an incredible honor, particularly so as Hobby’s Deli has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and a major fire, to now triumphantly reopen. Formally known as...
Why Didn’t I Know New Jersey Had These 6 Beautiful Waterfalls
Is a winter hike in the future, you might want to check out one of these beautiful waterfalls right here in New Jersey. In the spring and summer, we look for places to cool off in the heat. We'll be doing that again soon. Spring and summer will be here before we know it. But, so many listeners tell me that they look for somewhere to hike in the winter.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In New Jersey And One Of The Oldest In America
So many of us here in New Jersey love the history of this great state, and there is no doubt that our history is a rich one. Some of the things we really love to discover here in the Garden State are the old things, and more specifically, the oldest things, and some of them are around us and we don't even know it.
