CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 10, Wyomingites with special needs will be able to enjoy a fun-filled night at the annual Night to Shine prom, hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Now in its sixth year locally, the Night to Shine is a global event held in more than 80 countries and all 50 states, and it aims to celebrate those with special needs. The event is open to all special needs individuals ages 14 and up. The prom — which is free to attend — will be hosted at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Drive, and will last from 6 to 9 p.m.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO