Staying up-to-date on all things ocular is imperative in ocular surface disease. When triaging patients suspected of having ocular surface disease, reviewing systemic history and medications is critical. As the Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society Dry Eye Workshop II reported, there are myriad systemic medications associated with dry eye, and the list grows every year1 as more adverse effects (AEs) from old medications are reported and new medications are brought to market. Below is a unique case of conjunctivitis with limbitis in a patient on dupilumab (Dupixent; Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), a systemic medication used in the treatment of atopic dermatitis that has been associated with a variety of AEs involving the anterior eye.

1 DAY AGO