Global Growth Outlook Downgraded As Davos Meets – Commentary
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, has warned about a downgraded outlook to economic growth in 2023. This reflects a similar conclusion put forward by MAPFRE Economic Research, which has cut its own outlook for global growth to 2% from 2.7% previously expected, amid a warning of “global stagflation”.
Janet Yellen: The IRS Needs Additional Funding
In an interview with NPR’s Michel Martin, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that she’s “concerned about the slowdown in the global economy” in light of recent forecasting by the World Bank, but remains optimistic given this morning’s inflation data. Highlights are available below and can...
Preparing Finances For A Recession
With many economists predicting a recession sometime soon, it’s wise to start preparing just in case. There are numerous ways to improve your financial situation regardless of your income level. Here’s how to get started, plus tips on what not to do during an economic slump. Table of...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
The Biggest Global Risks Of 2023
The profile of risks facing the world is evolving constantly. Events like last year’s invasion of Ukraine can send shockwaves through the system, radically shifting perceptions of what the biggest risks facing humanity are. Today’s graphic summarizes findings from the Global Risks Report, an annual publication produced by the...
WEF Will “Spectacularly Fail” Unless It Advances Crypto Regulation
The World Economic Forum (WEF), which starts today in Davos, Switzerland, will “spectacularly fail” unless it advances crypto regulation, warns the CEO and founder of one of the world’s largest financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The stark warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group comes...
Why Boomers Don’t Get Crypto
Recently JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon again dismissed crypto in a televised interview, calling these “pet rocks.”[1] You might wonder if he has a hidden agenda because years ago, the Bank planned an interbank crypto token called JPM Coin. It was eventually halted, but their internal blockchain group eventually left to set up their own token called Kadena (KDA).
There Are Two Opposing View Of How Investors Go About Investing In Stocks
I remember reading the article on the front page of the New York Times reporting on how Robert Shiller and Eugene Fama had both been awarded the Nobel prize in Economics on the same day. The article observed that it was odd that two people with opposing views on how stock investing works would both receive the highest honor in their field for their work.
Ocado Retail Outlines Challenges, UK Employment Far Exceeds Expectations
Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) sees record Christmas, but challenges persist as volumes fall. Fortnum & Mason profits more than double to £6.1m as domestic in-store shoppers come out in force. UK employment beats forecasts – number of people in work rises 27,000 in three months to November. Brent...
Will 2023 Be A Good Year For Goodyear Tire Stock?
Cost inflation is expected to peak out in fiscal Q4 2022, but they expected it to peak in Q2 and Q3 2022, which it didn’t. Good Year gained market share to be the largest replacement tire maker in the U.S. The falling U.S. dollar index and China’s re-opening may...
Google Trends Data Reveals UK’s Crypto Search Calendar
Searches for Crypto Terms peaked the highest in May, with Luna Crypto at 1731%. February is UK’s second high-alert month, with the term” is Crypto safe” search up by 189%. These are the times Crypto searches spiked in the UK. A new study by crypto trading guide...
Bitcoin Hits $21K: The ‘Bulls Are Ready To Run!’
The Bitcoin price rally demonstrates that cryptocurrency investors are pricing in more favourable market conditions in 2023 as inflation looks set to peak, affirms the CEO and founder of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. Nigel Green of deVere Group, a high-profile...
The Environmental Impact Of Crypto In 2022 – 431 Million Trees Required To Offset Bitcoin
New research by Forex Suggest has looked at how much the environmental impact of the top crypto coins have increased or decreased since 2021 to reveal how crypto mining and trading are impacting the environment in 2022. Mohnish Pabrai’s Advice On Stock “Exits”. The hardest decision every investor...
Experian – Lenders Tighten Criteria But Borrows Are Hungry For More
Experian plc (LON:EXPN) reported third quarter organic revenue growth, excluding the impact of exchange rates, of 6%. That was in line with company expectations and reflected growth across all business segments and geographies. Latin America was the standout region, with organic growth of 16%. That was driven by a 40%...
JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
JPMorgan Chase reported strong earnings but shares are falling. Credit losses and credit reserves are building across the banking sector and cutting into the outlook. ‘. Best case scenario is the banks and JPMorgan are moving lower within a range and will hit bottom later in 2023. 5 stocks we...
WGC: 2022 Is The Textbook Example Of Gold Being A Safe Haven
Gold’s flat performance in 2022 has been recognized by the World Gold Council as a strength. After all, the S&P 500 fell nearly 20% last year!. 2022 was good for the gold market and 2023 could be even better. This is basically the summary of the WGC’s latest commentary, entitled “Gold Claims a Gain in 2022”. The fact that the last year was positive for the yellow metal might be a bit counterintuitive.
