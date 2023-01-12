Urbandale, Iowa — The avian flu has affected not only wild birds but our egg-laying hens as well. That’s from the Executive Director of the Iowa Egg Council and Iowa Poultry Association, Kevin Stiles. He says avian flu is transmitted from bird to bird. Wild birds carried the avian flu when they passed through Iowa as they flew south for the winter. The wild birds then transmitted the avian flu to laying hens, among other poultry.

