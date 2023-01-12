Read full article on original website
Iowans With A Certain Income Can Get Free Tax Prep Help
Statewide Iowa — Iowans who need help filling out their income tax forms can take advantage of a free service starting next week. Becky Koppen is with the RSVP or Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Koppen says low- to moderate-income Iowans can make use of VITA, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.
Egg Prices Are Up Due To Avian Flu
Urbandale, Iowa — The avian flu has affected not only wild birds but our egg-laying hens as well. That’s from the Executive Director of the Iowa Egg Council and Iowa Poultry Association, Kevin Stiles. He says avian flu is transmitted from bird to bird. Wild birds carried the avian flu when they passed through Iowa as they flew south for the winter. The wild birds then transmitted the avian flu to laying hens, among other poultry.
Bill Would Allow Rural Emergency Hospitals In Iowa
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill introduced in the Iowa House would set up a state licensing process for rural emergency hospitals. Federal rules now let small rural hospitals discontinue in-patient care and just provide an emergency room and outpatient services. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says this...
Gregg Says Iowa Will Test Crowdsourced EMS App
Des Moines, Iowa — Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg says the State of Iowa will be testing a smartphone app that could improve emergency response times in rural Iowa. Gregg says the system could be adapted to address the lack of ambulance services in rural Iowa. In Jerusalem, the Hatzalah...
Getting started in agriculture no easy task for young farmers
IARN — With high input costs and rising interest rates, farming can be difficult to navigate for even seasoned farmers and ranchers. But what about someone who is trying to break into the agriculture industry?. Getting started in farming is no easy task. Input costs are high and interest...
Wheeler Says Education Is His Top Priority For 2023 Legislative Session
Des Moines, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa Legislative session continues its second week. We had a chance to talk with District 4 State Representative Skyler Wheeler, who represents Lyon County and the northern part of Sioux County, including the city of Sioux Center and the Sioux County portion of the city of Sheldon, and we asked him about his priorities for 2023.
5 P.M. Public Hearing Tonight On Governor’s State-Funded Savings Accounts For Private School Expenses
Des Moines, Iowa — A large crowd is expected at the Iowa Capitol late this (Tuesday) afternoon for a public hearing on what Governor Kim Reynolds calls her “school choice” plan. When fully implemented, at least 341 million dollars in state money would be distributed yearly to...
Rep. Jeneary Outlines His 2023 Priorities
Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Legislature is into the second week of the 2023 session. We recently caught up with Republican District 3 State Representative Tom Jeneary of Le Mars. Jeneary represents the new District 3, which covers the southern half of Sioux County (not including the city of Sioux Center), and parts of northern and western Plymouth County.
UI Medical Professor Says Bivalent Covid Booster Proving Effective
Iowa City, Iowa — Recent data published by the Centers for Disease Control show the most recent bivalent COVID-19 booster is very effective in preventing hospitalizations of older Iowans. Some of the stats came from the University of Iowa and it shows that people over 65 who got the...
