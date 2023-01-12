Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
FOX2now.com
Makeup Mondays: We are laying down the foundation
ST. LOUIS – Foundation does not need to be a whole thing. Makeup artist, Mariah DeShaye taught and showed us what foundation to use, the brushes we need, and how important it is to keep those tools of the makeup trade clean and ready for use.
FOX2now.com
Hundreds celebrate life of automotive icon Frank Bommarito
Hundreds of people gathered inside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Tuesday to celebrate the life of local automotive icon Frank Bommarito.
FOX2now.com
Cuff It, Tie It – 3 ways to update any outfit
ST. LOUIS – Stylist Sean Phillips showed us how to properly cuff jeans to create a whole new, updated look. See the latest trends in using scarves, ties, and hats. Open your mind to getting a new lid, one that fits your style and face.
FOX2now.com
Free symphony MLK concert happening Monday evening
For the first time, St. Louis's Symphony Orchestra will host a free community concert on MLK Day.
FOX2now.com
Total Transformation Tuesday – see how going plant-based resulted in a 300lb weight loss
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ ‘STL Veg Girl,’ Caryn Dugan, invited one of her best friends and plant-based rock star Chuck Carroll. Chuck lost 300 pounds and has kept it off for quite a while. Keeping it off is the true sign that the changes people make are effective and work for them. Hear what Chuck did to transition to a plant-based eater.
FOX2now.com
Aldermen return to St. Louis City Hall chamber for full meetings once again
Nearly three years after the first wave of COVID-19, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen has started meeting in the grand chamber at city hall again.
FOX2now.com
New life for former 19th century general store in Cottleville
Drive or walk through the heart of historic downtown Cottleville, and you can't miss the old building under construction at 5521 Oak Street.
FOX2now.com
Fasterhouse makes selling your home easier and on your terms
ST. LOUIS – With Fasterhouse, you can sell a home in any condition and close on your schedule. They buy as-is homes, foreclosed homes, properties that were inherited, or homes that just need to be sold. Let them walk you through the process to make sure you are getting the fair market value.
FOX2now.com
Oasis Institute engages older adults through in-person and virtual learning
ST. LOUIS — Studies show that one of the greatest challenges to aging is social isolation. It’s why one organization is committed to keeping older adults engaged and active. For more than 40 years, The Oasis Institute has served the older population through activities including educational services and...
FOX2now.com
Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening today
The funeral is Tuesday, January 17, for the late businessman Frank Bommarito.
FOX2now.com
Cardinals Care 2023 Winter Warm-up happening Sunday, Jan. 15
The Cardinals Care Winter Warm-up, now in its 26th year, continues on Sunday, January 15. This is the foundation's biggest fundraiser of the year.
FOX2now.com
Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek takes office
The 45-year-old attorney from suburban St. Louis is the first non-white person to hold statewide office in Missouri.
FOX2now.com
Bi-State plans to upgrade MetroLink trains
Bi-State Development plans to upgrade its MetroLink trains. Many of the existing ones are decades old.
FOX2now.com
Student to Student: St. Louis Jewish teens visit schools, educate peers about faith
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) Jewish teens in the St. Louis area are on a mission to fight anti-Semitism and stereotypes. They’re doing it one classroom at a time. Jewish teens belonging to the Student to Student program are visiting schools to educate peers about their faith, family, and traditions. The...
FOX2now.com
Community reacts to Sunday’s fatal MetroLink crash
The Old Caseyville Road MetroLink crossing has now become a memorial for 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell.
FOX2now.com
Family hit hard after St. Louis food trailer stolen
Owners of a local food trailer are out thousands of dollars after someone reportedly stole their trailer.
FOX2now.com
Adam Wainwright swaps glove for guitar for charity concert
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is a two-time World Series champion and a three-time All-Star. On Monday night, he was the featured musical attraction at Boondocks Pub in Springfield, Illinois.
FOX2now.com
Vetta Sports Kicks this year into high gear with sports programs for all ages
ST. LOUIS – From soccer to tennis to pickleball, Vetta Sports has programs for kids and adults. They offer camps for kids and adults in all their locations in the area. Plus, there are just fun places to hang out with friends and family. Make your exercise program fun...
FOX2now.com
Woman found dead in north St. Louis City Friday night
There have already been several murders 15 days into the new year in St. Louis. The latest one happened in north St. Louis on Friday night.
FOX2now.com
Woman struck and killed by MetroLink train Sunday
On Sunday, MetroLink riders in Illinois experienced delays of up to an hour.
