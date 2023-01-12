Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
coladaily.com
11-story luxury hotel approved for development in the Vista to be largest in Columbia
"It's been a long time coming," said Real Estate Developer Ben Arnold of Arnold Family Corporation (AFC) regarding his company's upcoming development projects. The new developments are set to be located downtown in Columbia's Vista and will feature two hotels and a multi-family development. Arnold has been working on renovating...
coladaily.com
Gary Lee Chaney
Gary Lee Chaney, 75, of Columbia, died on Monday, January 16, 2023. Born July 26, 1947, in Washington, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Robert and Ruby Jean Foringer Chaney. Gary worked for many years in medical equipment sales and later retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially when he had the opportunity to play golf. Gary was a US Air Force veteran and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War era.
coladaily.com
Columbia celebrates legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
When Alex English was born in Columbia in 1954, Black people like him were forbidden by law from (among many other things) going to schools with white people. At the time of his birth, the greatest male basketball player in the history of the University of South Carolina would not have been allowed to enroll.
coladaily.com
Taco Bell, senior apartments open in Blythewood
Workers are putting the finishing touches on landscaping outside Blythewood’s newest eatery, a Taco Bell restaurant at 209 Blythewood Road. The restaurant is open every day from 7 a.m. to midnight (“or later,” according to a sign on the front door). Also opening soon is a Frank’s...
coladaily.com
Rapid Shelter Columbia now fully occupied after opening Nov. 1
Rapid Shelter Columbia has been in full operation since Nov. 1 and is now fully occupied. The new shelter is the first transitional housing project of its kind to operate in the Southeast. According to the City of Columbia, the shelter has one client who has been at the facility...
coladaily.com
Fit Columbia adds baby goats to yoga classes
Yoga is for everyone. Fitness is for everyone. Local, independently owned and operated studio Fit Columbia is also for everyone, offering a wide variety of classes. Sometimes, like on Sunday, those classes include adorable furry friends straight from the farm. Six baby goats, born around Christmas on a farm in...
coladaily.com
Sieglinde M. Catoe
Sieglinde M. Catoe, 82, of Blythewood, died on Friday, January 13, 2022. Born in Gablingen, Germany, on May 1, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Magdalena Haupt Antersberger. Mrs. Catoe grew up in Germany and moved to the United States in 1972. She was employed in Quality Control with Oxford Textiles and was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
coladaily.com
January is ideal time to tackle annual health checklist
Getting healthier — eating better, exercising more, losing weight — pop up every year on new year’s resolutions list for many people. And experts agree the new year is an ideal time to address your health-related “to do” list. “I’m a big proponent of a...
coladaily.com
Police responding to barricaded subject at West Columbia Hilton Garden Inn
Police are on scene at the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia in response to a barricaded subject situation. According to the West Columbia Police Department, intersections around the hotel located at 110 McSwain Dr. are blocked off. Drivers are encouraged to avoid Sunset Blvd. at I-26. Expect delays and...
coladaily.com
Midlands golfers capture state Player of the Year awards
A pair of Midlands men have been crowned 2022 state players of the year by the South Carolina Golf Association. Sam Jackson of West Columbia was named Player of the Year and Eddie Hargett of Blythewood was named Senior Player of the Year. The awards were presented Saturday during the...
coladaily.com
Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel
A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
coladaily.com
Gamecock sports week in review
The football team will have their top passing combo back in 2023. Receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells and quarterback Spencer Rattler announced on consecutive days that they will return for another season with the Gamecocks. That’s certainly welcomed news for head coach Shane Beamer and new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. Wells caught 68 passes for 928 yards and six touchdowns this past season.
Comments / 0