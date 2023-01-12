Read full article on original website
Related
Gary Neville explains why Arsenal won't win the Premier League
Gary Neville insists that Manchester City will beat Arsenal to the Premier League title despite the Gunners opening up an eight-point lead.
How Harry Kane compares to Manchester Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid top goalscorers
A look at how Harry Kane and his Tottenham record compares to the leading goalscorers of some of Europe's biggest clubs.
Erik ten Hag dismisses 'ridiculous' Premier League title talk for Man Utd
Erik ten Hag dismisses 'ridiculous' talk of Man Utd winning the Premier League title.
Pep Guardiola clarifies comments on not caring about Premier League after derby defeat
Pep Guardiola has elaborated on his claims that he no longer cares about the Premier League.
League Two play-offs 2023: Fixtures, dates & teams in contention
When and where the 2023 League Two playoffs will take place, who is in contention to feature in them, how to watch, who has the best record and how much is winning worth
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Mudryk watches Blues seal deserved win
Match report & player ratings from Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Cristian Romero insists Tottenham can challenge Arsenal for Premier League title
Cristian Romero believes Tottenham can still challenge Arsenal for the Premier League title.
Antonio Conte reveals English football's 'bad habit'
Antonio Conte has insisted that English football has a 'bad habit' of putting up managers to speak for the entire club on a regular basis.
Jose Mourinho appears to take swipe at relentless Chelsea spending
Jose Mourinho takes a sly dig at former club Chelsea's 'limitless' spending power.
Antonio Conte sends Hugo Lloris message after north London derby defeat
Antonio Conte speaks out after Hugo Lloris' error in the north London derby defeat to Arsenal.
Harry Kane and Jimmy Greaves goal records at Tottenham compared
Harry Kane is closing in on Jimmy Greaves' Tottenham goalscoring record, but how do those records compare?
Tottenham release statement after fan attacks Aaron Ramsdale
Tottenham release statement after fan attacks Aaron Ramsdale.
Barcelona's worst January signings - ranked
A look at the worst January signings that Barcelona have ever made
Wolves vs Liverpool - FA Cup replay: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the FA Cup fourth round replay between Wolves and Liverpool at Molineux on Tuesday night.
Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners ease to derby win
Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby.
How can Man Utd qualify for the Champions League?
Manchester United are in red-hot form and have been touted as outsiders for the Premier League title. Their primary goal is a return to the Champions League, and here's how they can achieve that.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 20
90min's Premier League team of the week for gameweek 20 of the 2022/23 season.
Harvey Elliott credits James Milner for role in his stunner against Wolves
Liverpool matchwinner Harvey Elliott explained how James Milner got an assist of sorts on his brilliant FA Cup winner against Wolves.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd reignite Timber interest; Liverpool ready Neves bid
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jurrien Timber, Ruben Neves, Franck Kessie, Naby Keita & more.
Brighton planning new moves for pair eyed by England
Brighton are planning moves to keep two of their stars who have recently caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate. The Seagulls have been flying in re
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0