NAACP Image Award Nominations: Abbott Elementary Leads the TV Pack

Nominations for the 54th NAACP Image Awards were announced on Thursday, and first-time contender Abbott Elementary is the most nominated series of the year.

The recently renewed sitcom amassed nine nominations (including Outstanding Comedy Series), followed in the comedy race by black-ish (with seven nominations). Dramas P-Valley and Queen Sugar collected six total nominations.

Among limited series, The Best Man: The Final Chapters fared best with seven nods, followed by From Scratch and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (with six nods a piece).

The NAACP Image Awards — which celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film — this year will air live on BET on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8/7c (host TBA). Voting is currently open at NAACPImageAwards.net through Friday, Feb. 10.

Scroll down to see a list of major TV nominees, then hit the comments with your reactions.

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

* Abbott Elementary

* Atlanta

* black-ish

* Rap Sh!t

* The Wonder Years

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

* Anthony Anderson, black-ish

* Cedric The Entertainer, The Neighborhood

* Donald Glover, Atlanta

* Dulé Hill, The Wonder Years

* Mike Epps, The Upshaws

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

* Loretta Devine, Family Reunion

* Maya Rudolph, Loot

* Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

* Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood

* Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

* Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

* Deon Cole, black-ish

* Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

* Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

* William Stanford Davis, Abbott Elementary

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

* Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

* Jenifer Lewis, black-ish

* Marsai Martin, black-ish

* Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

* Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A COMEDY SERIES

* Angela Barnes, Atlanta (“The Homeliest Little Horse”)

* Bridget Stokes, A Black Lady Sketch Show (“Save My Edges, I’m a Donor!”)

* Dee Rees, Upload (“Hamoodi”)

* Iona Morris Jackson, black-ish (“If A Black Man Cries in the Woods”)

* Pete Chatmon, The Flight Attendant (“Drowning Women”)

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A COMEDY SERIES

* Aisha Muharrar, Hacks (“The Click”)

* Ayo Edebiri and Shana Gohd, What We Do in the Shadows (“Private School”)

* Brittani Nichols, Abbott Elementary (“Student Transfer”)

* Karen Joseph Adcock, The Bear (“Sheridan”)

* Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (“Development Day”)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

* Bel-Air

* Bridgerton

* Euphoria

* P-Valley

* Queen Sugar

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

* Damson Idris, Snowfall

* Jabari Banks, Bel-Air

* Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar

* Nicco Annan, P-Valley

* Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

* Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

* Brandee Evans, P-Valley

* Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

* Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

* Zendaya, Euphoria

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

* Adrian Holmes, Bel-Air

* Amin Joseph, Snowfall

* Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things

* Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Power Book II: Ghost

* J. Alphonse Nicholson, P-Valley

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

* Adjoa Andoh, Bridgerton

* Bianca Lawson, Queen Sugar

* Loretta Devine, P-Valley

* Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

* Tina Lifford, Queen Sugar

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A DRAMA SERIES

* Debbie Allen, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (“Robyn”)

* Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (“Axe and Grind”)

* Gina Prince-Bythewood, Women of the Movement (“Mother and Son”)

* Hanelle Culpepper, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (“Sensia”)

* Kasi Lemmons, Women of the Movement (“The Last Word”)

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A DRAMA SERIES

* Aurin Squire, The Good Fight (“The End of Football”)

* Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kindred (“Dana”)

* Davita Scarlett, The Good Fight (“The End of Eli Gold”)

* Joshua Allen, From Scratch (“Bread and Brine”)

* Marissa Jo Cerar, Women of the Movement (“Mother and Son”)

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

* Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons

* From Scratch

* The Best Man: The Final Chapters

* The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

* Women of the Movement

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

* Morris Chestnut, The Best Man: The Final Chapters

* Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

* Terrence Howard, The Best Man: The Final Chapters

* Trevante Rhodes, Mike

* Wendell Pierce, Don’t Hang Up

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

* Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

* Regina Hall, The Best Man: The Final Chapters

* Sanaa Lathan, The Best Man: The Final Chapters

* Viola Davis, The First Lady

* Zoe Saldaña, From Scratch

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

* Glynn Turman, Women of the Movement

* Keith David, From Scratch

* Omar Benson Miller, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

* Russell Hornsby, Mike

* Terrence “TC” Carson, A Wesley Christmas

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

* Alexis Floyd, Inventing Anna

* Danielle Deadwyler, From Scratch

* Melissa De Sousa, The Best Man: The Final Chapters

* Nia Long, The Best Man: The Final Chapters

* Phylicia Rashad, Little America

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR SPECIAL

* Anton Cropper, Fantasy Football

* Marta Cunningham, 61st Street

* Sujata Day, Definition Please

* Tailiah Breon, Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas

* Tine Fields, Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR SPECIAL

* Bree West, A Wesley Christmas

* Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams, Entergalactic

* Jerrod Carmichael, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

* Lil Rel Howery, Lil Rel Howery: I Said It, Y’all Thinking It

* Matt Lopez, Father of the Bride

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

* Family Reunion

* Raising Dion

* Raven’s Home

* Tab Time

* Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A YOUTH (SERIES, SPECIAL, TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES)

* Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High, That Girl Lay Lay

* Cameron J. Wright, Family Reunion

* Elisha Williams, The Wonder Years

* Khali Spraggins, The Upshaws

* Ja’Siah Young, Raising Dion

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE

* Amanda Gorman, Sesame Street

* Chance the Rapper, South Side

* Colman Domingo, Euphoria

* Glynn Turman, Queen Sugar

* Gabourey Sidibe, American Horror Stories

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES

* Central Park

* Eureka!

* Gracie’s Corner TV

* The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

* Zootopia+

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICEOVER PERFORMANCE

* Billy Porter, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

* Cedric the Entertainer, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

* Chris Bridges, Karma’s World

* Cree Summer, Rugrats

* Kyla Pratt, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION OR MOTION PICTURE)

* Nadia Hallgren, Civil

* Reginald Hudlin, Sidney

* Sacha Jenkins, Everything’s Gonna Be All White

* Sacha Jenkins, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

* W. Kamau Bell, We Need to Talk About Cosby

OUTSTANDING NEWS/INFORMATION (SERIES OR SPECIAL)

* Roland Martin Unfiltered: Black Votes Matter Election Night 2022 Coverage

* ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation With Robin Roberts

* Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

* OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis – The Woman King

* The Hair Tales

OUTSTANDING TALK SERIES

* Hart to Heart

* Red Table Talk

* Sherri

* Tamron Hall

* Uninterrupted: The Shop

OUTSTANDING HOST IN A TALK OR NEWS/INFORMATION (SERIES OR SPECIAL) – INDIVIDUAL OR ENSEMBLE

* Jada Pinkett-Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris & Willow Smith, Red Table Talk

* Jennifer Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show

* Kevin Hart, Hart to Heart

* Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News

* Tracee Ellis Ross, The Hair Tales

OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM, REALITY COMPETITION OR GAME SHOW (SERIES)

* Legendary

* Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

* Shark Tank

* Sweet Life: Los Angeles

* The Real Housewives of Atlanta

OUTSTANDING HOST IN A REALITY COMPETITION, GAME SHOW OR VARIETY (SERIES OR SPECIAL) – INDIVIDUAL OR ENSEMBLE

* Keke Palmer, Password

* Lizzo, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

* Tabitha Brown, Tab Time

* Taraji P. Henson, BET Awards 2022

* Trevor Noah, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SHOW (SERIES OR SPECIAL)

* A Black Lady Sketch Show

* BET Awards 2022

* Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy

* Martin: The Reunion

* The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM SERIES – COMEDY OR DRAMA

* Between the Scenes, The Daily Show

* Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans

* Rise Up, Sing Out

* Sunday Dinner

* Zootopia+

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM SERIES OR SPECIAL – REALITY/NONFICTION

* Black Independent Films: A Brief History

* Daring Simone Biles

* Historian’s Take

* NFL 360

* Omitted: The Black Cowboy

OUTSTANDING BREAKTHROUGH CREATIVE

* Amy Wang, From Scratch

* Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kindred

* Hannah Cope, Karma’s World

* Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

* Syreeta Singleton, Rap Sh!t

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

* Angela Bassett

* Mary J. Blige

* Quinta Brunson

* Viola Davis

* Zendaya