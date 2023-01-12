ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAACP Image Award Nominations: Abbott Elementary Leads the TV Pack

By Ryan Schwartz
 5 days ago
Nominations for the 54th NAACP Image Awards were announced on Thursday, and first-time contender Abbott Elementary is the most nominated series of the year.

The recently renewed sitcom amassed nine nominations (including Outstanding Comedy Series), followed in the comedy race by black-ish (with seven nominations). Dramas P-Valley and Queen Sugar collected six total nominations.

Among limited series, The Best Man: The Final Chapters fared best with seven nods, followed by From Scratch and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (with six nods a piece).

The NAACP Image Awards — which celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film — this year will air live on BET on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8/7c (host TBA). Voting is currently open at NAACPImageAwards.net through Friday, Feb. 10.

Scroll down to see a list of major TV nominees, then hit the comments with your reactions.

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
* Abbott Elementary
* Atlanta
* black-ish
* Rap Sh!t
* The Wonder Years

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
* Anthony Anderson, black-ish
* Cedric The Entertainer, The Neighborhood
* Donald Glover, Atlanta
* Dulé Hill, The Wonder Years
* Mike Epps, The Upshaws

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
* Loretta Devine, Family Reunion
* Maya Rudolph, Loot
* Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
* Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood
* Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
* Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
* Deon Cole, black-ish
* Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
* Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
* William Stanford Davis, Abbott Elementary

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
* Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
* Jenifer Lewis, black-ish
* Marsai Martin, black-ish
* Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
* Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A COMEDY SERIES
* Angela Barnes, Atlanta (“The Homeliest Little Horse”)
* Bridget Stokes, A Black Lady Sketch Show (“Save My Edges, I’m a Donor!”)
* Dee Rees, Upload (“Hamoodi”)
* Iona Morris Jackson, black-ish (“If A Black Man Cries in the Woods”)
* Pete Chatmon, The Flight Attendant (“Drowning Women”)

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A COMEDY SERIES
* Aisha Muharrar, Hacks (“The Click”)
* Ayo Edebiri and Shana Gohd, What We Do in the Shadows (“Private School”)
* Brittani Nichols, Abbott Elementary (“Student Transfer”)
* Karen Joseph Adcock, The Bear (“Sheridan”)
* Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (“Development Day”)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
* Bel-Air
* Bridgerton
* Euphoria
* P-Valley
* Queen Sugar

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
* Damson Idris, Snowfall
* Jabari Banks, Bel-Air
* Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
* Nicco Annan, P-Valley
* Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
* Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
* Brandee Evans, P-Valley
* Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
* Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar
* Zendaya, Euphoria

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
* Adrian Holmes, Bel-Air
* Amin Joseph, Snowfall
* Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things
* Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Power Book II: Ghost
* J. Alphonse Nicholson, P-Valley

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
* Adjoa Andoh, Bridgerton
* Bianca Lawson, Queen Sugar
* Loretta Devine, P-Valley
* Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
* Tina Lifford, Queen Sugar

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A DRAMA SERIES
* Debbie Allen, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (“Robyn”)
* Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (“Axe and Grind”)
* Gina Prince-Bythewood, Women of the Movement (“Mother and Son”)
* Hanelle Culpepper, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (“Sensia”)
* Kasi Lemmons, Women of the Movement (“The Last Word”)

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A DRAMA SERIES
* Aurin Squire, The Good Fight (“The End of Football”)
* Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kindred (“Dana”)
* Davita Scarlett, The Good Fight (“The End of Eli Gold”)
* Joshua Allen, From Scratch (“Bread and Brine”)
* Marissa Jo Cerar, Women of the Movement (“Mother and Son”)

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
* Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons
* From Scratch
* The Best Man: The Final Chapters
* The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
* Women of the Movement

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
* Morris Chestnut, The Best Man: The Final Chapters
* Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
* Terrence Howard, The Best Man: The Final Chapters
* Trevante Rhodes, Mike
* Wendell Pierce, Don’t Hang Up

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
* Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
* Regina Hall, The Best Man: The Final Chapters
* Sanaa Lathan, The Best Man: The Final Chapters
* Viola Davis, The First Lady
* Zoe Saldaña, From Scratch

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
* Glynn Turman, Women of the Movement
* Keith David, From Scratch
* Omar Benson Miller, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
* Russell Hornsby, Mike
* Terrence “TC” Carson, A Wesley Christmas

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION MOVIE, LIMITED SERIES OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
* Alexis Floyd, Inventing Anna
* Danielle Deadwyler, From Scratch
* Melissa De Sousa, The Best Man: The Final Chapters
* Nia Long, The Best Man: The Final Chapters
* Phylicia Rashad, Little America

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR SPECIAL
* Anton Cropper, Fantasy Football
* Marta Cunningham, 61st Street
* Sujata Day, Definition Please
* Tailiah Breon, Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas
* Tine Fields, Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising

OUTSTANDING WRITING IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR SPECIAL
* Bree West, A Wesley Christmas
* Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams, Entergalactic
* Jerrod Carmichael, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
* Lil Rel Howery, Lil Rel Howery: I Said It, Y’all Thinking It
* Matt Lopez, Father of the Bride

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
* Family Reunion
* Raising Dion
* Raven’s Home
* Tab Time
* Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A YOUTH (SERIES, SPECIAL, TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES)
* Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High, That Girl Lay Lay
* Cameron J. Wright, Family Reunion
* Elisha Williams, The Wonder Years
* Khali Spraggins, The Upshaws
* Ja’Siah Young, Raising Dion

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE
* Amanda Gorman, Sesame Street
* Chance the Rapper, South Side
* Colman Domingo, Euphoria
* Glynn Turman, Queen Sugar
* Gabourey Sidibe, American Horror Stories

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES
* Central Park
* Eureka!
* Gracie’s Corner TV
* The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
* Zootopia+

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICEOVER PERFORMANCE
* Billy Porter, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
* Cedric the Entertainer, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
* Chris Bridges, Karma’s World
* Cree Summer, Rugrats
* Kyla Pratt, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION OR MOTION PICTURE)
* Nadia Hallgren, Civil
* Reginald Hudlin, Sidney
* Sacha Jenkins, Everything’s Gonna Be All White
* Sacha Jenkins, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues
* W. Kamau Bell, We Need to Talk About Cosby

OUTSTANDING NEWS/INFORMATION (SERIES OR SPECIAL)
* Roland Martin Unfiltered: Black Votes Matter Election Night 2022 Coverage
* ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation With Robin Roberts
* Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
* OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis – The Woman King
* The Hair Tales

OUTSTANDING TALK SERIES
* Hart to Heart
* Red Table Talk
* Sherri
* Tamron Hall
* Uninterrupted: The Shop

OUTSTANDING HOST IN A TALK OR NEWS/INFORMATION (SERIES OR SPECIAL) – INDIVIDUAL OR ENSEMBLE
* Jada Pinkett-Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris & Willow Smith, Red Table Talk
* Jennifer Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show
* Kevin Hart, Hart to Heart
* Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News
* Tracee Ellis Ross, The Hair Tales

OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM, REALITY COMPETITION OR GAME SHOW (SERIES)
* Legendary
* Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
* Shark Tank
* Sweet Life: Los Angeles
* The Real Housewives of Atlanta

OUTSTANDING HOST IN A REALITY COMPETITION, GAME SHOW OR VARIETY (SERIES OR SPECIAL) – INDIVIDUAL OR ENSEMBLE
* Keke Palmer, Password
* Lizzo, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
* Tabitha Brown, Tab Time
* Taraji P. Henson, BET Awards 2022
* Trevor Noah, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SHOW (SERIES OR SPECIAL)
* A Black Lady Sketch Show
* BET Awards 2022
* Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy
* Martin: The Reunion
* The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM SERIES – COMEDY OR DRAMA
* Between the Scenes, The Daily Show
* Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans
* Rise Up, Sing Out
* Sunday Dinner
* Zootopia+

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM SERIES OR SPECIAL – REALITY/NONFICTION
* Black Independent Films: A Brief History
* Daring Simone Biles
* Historian’s Take
* NFL 360
* Omitted: The Black Cowboy

OUTSTANDING BREAKTHROUGH CREATIVE
* Amy Wang, From Scratch
* Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kindred
* Hannah Cope, Karma’s World
* Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
* Syreeta Singleton, Rap Sh!t

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
* Angela Bassett
* Mary J. Blige
* Quinta Brunson
* Viola Davis
* Zendaya

TVLine

