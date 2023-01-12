Read full article on original website
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
WLWT 5
Broadway in Cincinnati: See what shows are coming in 2023-24
CINCINNATI — Broadway in Cincinnati just announced its lineup of shows coming in 2023-24. The 2023-24 season starts out with MJ The Musical, which runs from Sept. 5-17, 2023. Here's the rest of the seasons lineup:. Girl from the North Country: Oct. 17-29, 2023. Disney's Aladdin: Nov. 14-19, 2023.
WLWT 5
Busken Bakery selling Bengals-themed king cakes with 'Baby Joey'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Busken Bakery has been busy making Bengals-themed goodies ahead of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs this weekend. The bakery posted this week that they are selling king cakes that are decked out in orange and black. They're calling them "King of the Jungle Cakes."
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
WLWT 5
Cincy Shirts selling 'Run Hubbard Run' shirts; portion of proceeds goes to his foundation
CINCINNATI — Popular clothing store Cincy Shirts released its latest T-shirt design, a tribute to Sam Hubbard's historic fumble return during Sunday's game. The design plays into Hubbard's 98-yard hustle down the field after recovering a fumble on the other side of the field during the game against the Ravens.
WLWT 5
Family, friends recall memorable life and legacy of chef Jean-Robert de Cavel
CINCINNATI — Memories were served up Monday as Cincinnati honored one of its greatest ambassadors, French chef Jean-Robert de Cavel. He died right before Christmas after a years-long battle with cancer at the age of 61. Friends gathered in tribute to someone who took special delight in setting a...
dayton.com
The year ahead: A look at Dayton’s music scene in 2023
With another year behind us, it’s time for a quick look at 2023. You don’t need a crystal ball to tell you the Miami Valley is looking at another big year for live music. After a concert-filled 2022, it will be much the same this year with major stars, rising artists and legacy acts back on the road.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
WLWT 5
Olympian Nick Goepper returns to Indiana to hit the slopes at Perfect North
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Lawrenceburg-native and three-time Olympic medalist Nick Goepper returned home this week to hit the slopes at Perfect North. Goepper posted to his Facebook page a series of pictures of him skiing at Perfect North with the caption "Made in Indiana." The Olympian competed in the Beijing...
wyso.org
WYSO News Update: Medical cannabis expansion; Dayton's American Rescue Plan money
Your WYSO News Update for January 17, 2023, with Chris Welter:. Anthony Wayne building renovations should be coming soon - (Journal-News) Revitalization work on the Anthony Wayne building in downtown Hamilton is set to begin in a few weeks. The $16 million project will turn the century-old building back into a 54-room hotel. The hotel will be called The Well House (by Hilton).
WLWT 5
Moeller baseball ends practice by replicating Hubbard Hustle
CINCINNATI — The Moeller High School baseball team, the alma mater of Cincinnati Bengals' defensive end Sam Hubbard, ended practice by replicating Hubbard's 98-yard touchdown rush against Baltimore. The team tweeted out a tweet Monday morning of players lining up at the 2-yard-line before sprinting to the other side...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at Martin Luther King and Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at Martin Luther King Drive East and Reading Road in Avondale. blocking the intersection. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
Fox 19
Family searches in Butler County for Ohio woman missing for 3 weeks
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Several searches took place in the Tri-State last weekend for a woman missing out of Dayton, Ohio. Cierra Chapman’s car was found in Middletown in early January. Police joined Chapman’s family and members of a nonprofit, the Dock Ellis Foundation, in a search of the...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-71 at US 50 in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-71 at U.S. 50 in downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash on the interstate in downtown Cincinnati. According to traffic cameras from the Ohio...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Major Motion Picture To Be Filmed At Ohio Restaurant
'A certain famous rabbit’s employers' rented out the building.
WLWT 5
Report of a vehicle fire on Vine Street at Hust Alley in OTR
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Vine Street at Hust Alley in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Crash, flipped vehicle reported on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Crash, flipped vehicle reported on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
