ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Broadway in Cincinnati: See what shows are coming in 2023-24

CINCINNATI — Broadway in Cincinnati just announced its lineup of shows coming in 2023-24. The 2023-24 season starts out with MJ The Musical, which runs from Sept. 5-17, 2023. Here's the rest of the seasons lineup:. Girl from the North Country: Oct. 17-29, 2023. Disney's Aladdin: Nov. 14-19, 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Busken Bakery selling Bengals-themed king cakes with 'Baby Joey'

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Busken Bakery has been busy making Bengals-themed goodies ahead of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs this weekend. The bakery posted this week that they are selling king cakes that are decked out in orange and black. They're calling them "King of the Jungle Cakes."
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

The year ahead: A look at Dayton’s music scene in 2023

With another year behind us, it’s time for a quick look at 2023. You don’t need a crystal ball to tell you the Miami Valley is looking at another big year for live music. After a concert-filled 2022, it will be much the same this year with major stars, rising artists and legacy acts back on the road.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

WYSO News Update: Medical cannabis expansion; Dayton's American Rescue Plan money

Your WYSO News Update for January 17, 2023, with Chris Welter:. Anthony Wayne building renovations should be coming soon - (Journal-News) Revitalization work on the Anthony Wayne building in downtown Hamilton is set to begin in a few weeks. The $16 million project will turn the century-old building back into a 54-room hotel. The hotel will be called The Well House (by Hilton).
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Moeller baseball ends practice by replicating Hubbard Hustle

CINCINNATI — The Moeller High School baseball team, the alma mater of Cincinnati Bengals' defensive end Sam Hubbard, ended practice by replicating Hubbard's 98-yard touchdown rush against Baltimore. The team tweeted out a tweet Monday morning of players lining up at the 2-yard-line before sprinting to the other side...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash at Martin Luther King and Reading Road in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at Martin Luther King Drive East and Reading Road in Avondale. blocking the intersection. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-71 at US 50 in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-71 at U.S. 50 in downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash on the interstate in downtown Cincinnati. According to traffic cameras from the Ohio...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a vehicle fire on Vine Street at Hust Alley in OTR

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Vine Street at Hust Alley in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy