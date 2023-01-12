Horror fans can have Halloween all year at upcoming Universal attraction in Las Vegas

An entertainment experience by the creators of Universal’s “Halloween Horror Nights” will open year-round in Las Vegas, according to a news release from Universal Parks & Resorts.

The attraction will include a “ variety of unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences,” as well as horror-themed restaurants and bars, the Jan. 11 release says.

Universal has not announced an opening date.

The experience will take up 110,000 square feet at Las Vegas’s AREA15 entertainment district , the release says. The district, which opened in September 2020, includes a variety of “immersive experiences,” events, rides and other types of entertainment spaces. More than 4 million people have visited the district since its opening, the release says.

The horror attraction will be the “anchor tenant” in the district’s new, 20-acre expansion, according to Universal.

“This original concept will bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales,” the release says.

Some of Universal’s classic horror films include “The Mummy,” “Frankenstein,” “The Wolf Man” and “Dracula.”





Halloween Horror Nights is an event hosted once a year around Halloween at Universal Parks & Resorts locations in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; Japan and Singapore, according to Universal’s website.





The new attraction will provide horror fans the chance to experience their favorite movies year-round, Universal said. It is the first time the company has created a permanent horror experience outside its theme parks.

The space will also be host to rotating experiences and seasonal events, according to the release.

Pricing for the attraction was not included in the release. A spokesperson for Universal Parks & Resorts did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for information on Jan. 12.

