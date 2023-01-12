County names road for longtime farmer
SMITHFIELD — What’s in a road name? Plenty if you’re one family in the Cleveland community. The construction of an interchange at Cleveland Road and Interstate 40 will create a new road, and at their meeting on Jan. 3, county commissioners were tasked with naming the road. Among their options: Marvin Farm Road, Marvins Way, Westview Road or Johnny Drive, […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post County names road for longtime farmer first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 0