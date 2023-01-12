Read full article on original website
WSFA
Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting process of opening in Opelika, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping...
Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
WSFA
Tuskegee teacher brings energy, experience to her classroom
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Sarah McCray is known as “that teacher” at Tuskegee Public School. She’s always singing, always full of energy. McCray has been teaching for 27 years and says every day is a reason to celebrate. “I am full of energy all the time,” she...
WTVM
Opelika Fire Department determines mobile home fire to be total loss
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A mobile home in Oekika is destroyed after an early afternoon fire. The fire happened at Fuller Mobile Home Park near the Opelika Auburn border. Opelika Fire Department Fire Inspector Bob Parsons says the mobile home on King Avenue was a total loss. The cause of...
wtvy.com
One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway
News 4's Ken Curtis joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the state capitol, recapping the inauguration ceremony and Governor Ivey's address. Alabama Capitol set for Ivey's second inauguration. Live in Montgomery: Inauguration Day in Alabama | Part 4. Updated: 8 hours ago. News 4's Ken Curtis joins News...
WTVM
Major auto supplier to invest over $25M in new location in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A major automotive supplier to invest over $25 million in a 70,000-square-foot location in Auburn Technology Park West. Rausch & Pausch LP (RAPA), a German-based company, plans to purchase the building to operate in, invest in new equipment and create up to 73 additional jobs over the next three years.
WTVM
Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike accident in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck. Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, an individual was found on the roadway. Soon after, the victim...
Columbus band set to headline in Atlanta venue a second time
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus band is on the road to Atlanta after just one year of performing together. The Normas set to headline at the Masquerade in Atlanta, a venue that has housed international headliners like Nirvana, Green Day, Radiohead, Weezer, The Ramones, and many more. This will be their second time playing at […]
wrbl.com
Welcome to Russell County School District!
Russell County School Districts vision is to inspire, empower, and educate with excellence. RCSD has many educational opportunities throughout the district available to their students. Many of the facilities have been updated and reconstruction projects are underway. The Star Academy is home at Russell County Middle School, providing students with...
COLUMBUS: Police investigate robbery on Milgen Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are responding to a bank robbery on Milgen Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. There is heavy police presence at the Wells Fargo on the 5500 block Milgen Road. Police say no injures are reported at this time. WRBL News 3 will keep you updated with new information as […]
livability.com
8 Reasons to Move to Columbus, GA, Right Now
Affordability, career opportunities, community support, abundant outdoor activities and vibrant arts and cuisine scene are among the benefits of working and living in Columbus. More people are finding the life they love in Columbus, GA, a place where all feel welcome to leverage their potential and create something worthwhile. From...
Opelika-Auburn News
New Lee County NAACP president begins two-year term and is ready to listen to community needs
The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 has elected new officers for the next two-year term, naming Laticia Smith as the new president. “I was hesitant because I did not grow up here and that still makes me nervous,” Smith said. “I believe what is going to be the difference maker this year is we’re now established. We understand what the NAACP is from a local branch level in terms of how it operates, how you report up through the state convention and the national headquarters.”
One injured, one in custody following Eufaula shooting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured one person. Police say a 32-year-old victim was shot in the upper body at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. This victim was taken to a Dothan hospital where they are considered to be in stable condition. According to police, […]
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
wdhn.com
LIST: Local closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With the threat of severe weather moving through the Wiregrass area, schools and government agencies have announced they will either be closing or delaying services. Here are the local school closings and delays:. Daleville City Schools. All after-school activities and the special board meeting honoring Ozark City...
Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. […]
WTVM
Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department has seen an increase of fraudulent money being passed at different businesses. The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills are also printed on standard paper and do not feel like normal bills.
WTVM
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus grandmother is upset following a disciplinary action her grandson received at school. He was suspended for not telling an administrator about a gun he saw on school premises. News leader 9 sat down with Tuwanna Thornton about her 5th grader who attends Reese Road...
WTVM
Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald’s theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect from a McDonald’s on Macon Road. According to police, on Jan. 2, a customer entered the fast-food restaurant, and after completing his transaction, the customer left their wallet on the register’s counter area.
'Grabbed my wife, threw her down' | Residents recall moment storm hit LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed. One neighborhood took a direct hit– just south and east of downtown LaGrange--the Lexington Park / Baldwin Park subdivision. Homes were torn and blown apart, and much of what’s left of them was scattered across the yards and streets.
