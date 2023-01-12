Read full article on original website
Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
Lee Co. Deputy revived by Narcan after hazardous material exposure
A Lee County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering at East Alabama Medical Center Friday night after coming into contact with a hazardous substance while doing his job.
WTVM
Opelika police identify, charge theft suspects after month investigation
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has located and charged two suspects involved in a retail theft investigation. On Friday, December 9, 2022, Opelika investigators released photos of two unknown subjects wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense happened December 4, 2022, at Ulta - located at 2690 Enterprise Drive in Opelika.
alreporter.com
“It seems like no one wants to help” family members of incarcerated individuals
When Tabitha Tennant was informed that her brother Shaun, an incarcerated man at Staton Correctional Facility, was dying of cancer in a Montgomery hospital, she and her mother had already been refused the chance to see him and told by correctional staff the day before that his condition was not critical.
“Barely responsive” Lee Co. Deputy now at home after hazmat exposure
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at home after being exposed to a hazardous substance and suffering a medical emergency in his patrol vehicle while transporting a suspect along US Hwy 280. Investigators are trying to confirm if it was Fentanyl. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the incident […]
WSFA
Montgomery man sentenced in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for committing three armed carjackings and business robberies in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice recently announced. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, was convicted of those crimes following a two-day trial in August. Following each carjacking,...
wtvy.com
One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting. One subject was injured during the incident at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. Police state the 32-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken directly to a Dothan area hospital where...
One injured, one in custody following Eufaula shooting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured one person. Police say a 32-year-old victim was shot in the upper body at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. This victim was taken to a Dothan hospital where they are considered to be in stable condition. According to police, […]
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brewbaker Motors has been serving the people in and around central Alabama since since 1939. The Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Kia dealership on the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery has been sold to Sons Auto Group. Sons Auto says their goals are to provide exceptional...
WSFA
Tuskegee teacher brings energy, experience to her classroom
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Sarah McCray is known as “that teacher” at Tuskegee Public School. She’s always singing, always full of energy. McCray has been teaching for 27 years and says every day is a reason to celebrate. “I am full of energy all the time,” she...
WSFA
Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.
WSFA
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
Dad Gets ‘Firsthand Experience’ with Georgia Tornado, and He Caught the Horrifying Event on Camera
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
WTVM
Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department has seen an increase of fraudulent money being passed at different businesses. The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills are also printed on standard paper and do not feel like normal bills.
Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. […]
WTVM
Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 am, Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, responding officers were led to a vacant lot between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue where they found Kameron Holcey, 23 of Phenix City, Alabama. Suffering from a gunshot wound(s), EMS arrived and transported Holcey to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER. Holcey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, at 3:59 a.m.
WSFA
Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting process of opening in Opelika, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping...
WTVM
Opelika Fire Department determines mobile home fire to be total loss
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A mobile home in Oekika is destroyed after an early afternoon fire. The fire happened at Fuller Mobile Home Park near the Opelika Auburn border. Opelika Fire Department Fire Inspector Bob Parsons says the mobile home on King Avenue was a total loss. The cause of...
Volunteers plant trees at Theo McGee Park in Columbus ahead of MLK Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friday morning, despite the cold weather, a group of volunteers gathered at Theo McGee Park in Columbus to plant trees and pick up litter. The event was done in a partnership between Keep Columbus Beautiful, Trees Columbus, the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department and the Columbus Public Works Department, according to […]
WTVM
Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike accident in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck. Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, an individual was found on the roadway. Soon after, the victim...
