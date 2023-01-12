ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

WRBL News 3

Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Opelika police identify, charge theft suspects after month investigation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has located and charged two suspects involved in a retail theft investigation. On Friday, December 9, 2022, Opelika investigators released photos of two unknown subjects wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense happened December 4, 2022, at Ulta - located at 2690 Enterprise Drive in Opelika.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man sentenced in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for committing three armed carjackings and business robberies in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice recently announced. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, was convicted of those crimes following a two-day trial in August. Following each carjacking,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting. One subject was injured during the incident at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. Police state the 32-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken directly to a Dothan area hospital where...
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

One injured, one in custody following Eufaula shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured one person. Police say a 32-year-old victim was shot in the upper body at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. This victim was taken to a Dothan hospital where they are considered to be in stable condition. According to police, […]
EUFAULA, AL
WSFA

Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brewbaker Motors has been serving the people in and around central Alabama since since 1939. The Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Kia dealership on the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery has been sold to Sons Auto Group. Sons Auto says their goals are to provide exceptional...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee teacher brings energy, experience to her classroom

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Sarah McCray is known as “that teacher” at Tuskegee Public School. She’s always singing, always full of energy. McCray has been teaching for 27 years and says every day is a reason to celebrate. “I am full of energy all the time,” she...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department has seen an increase of fraudulent money being passed at different businesses. The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills are also printed on standard paper and do not feel like normal bills.
LANETT, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 am, Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, responding officers were led to a vacant lot between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue where they found Kameron Holcey, 23 of Phenix City, Alabama. Suffering from a gunshot wound(s), EMS arrived and transported Holcey to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER. Holcey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, at 3:59 a.m.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting process of opening in Opelika, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Opelika Fire Department determines mobile home fire to be total loss

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A mobile home in Oekika is destroyed after an early afternoon fire. The fire happened at Fuller Mobile Home Park near the Opelika Auburn border. Opelika Fire Department Fire Inspector Bob Parsons says the mobile home on King Avenue was a total loss. The cause of...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Volunteers plant trees at Theo McGee Park in Columbus ahead of MLK Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friday morning, despite the cold weather, a group of volunteers gathered at Theo McGee Park in Columbus to plant trees and pick up litter. The event was done in a partnership between Keep Columbus Beautiful, Trees Columbus, the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department and the Columbus Public Works Department, according to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike accident in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck. Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, an individual was found on the roadway. Soon after, the victim...
EUFAULA, AL

