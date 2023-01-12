ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Attorney General Garland appoints special counsel to probe Biden documents

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTJN2_0kCayPO000

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday named Robert Hur to serve as special counsel in an investigation into classified records recovered from President Joe Biden’s former office and one of his homes in Delaware.

White House officials confirmed Thursday that documents with classification markings had been found in storage at Biden’s home in Wilmington. The records, from Biden’s time as President Barack Obama’s vice president, were discovered after separate records were found in November at the president’s former office at the Penn Biden Center.

Garland said Thursday that he appointed a special counsel to review the circumstances surrounding the recovered documents for possible violations of the law.

“This appointment underscores for the public the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law,” the attorney general said. “I am confident that Mr. Hur will carry out his responsibilities in an even-handed and urgent manner, and in accordance with the highest traditions of this department.”

Garland said authorities launched an investigation in November after they were contacted by the National Archives’ Office of Inspector General. The White House had notified officials that documents bearing classification markings had been found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. Biden said Tuesday that the documents were found in an office he used and that he wasn’t sure what the records contained.

John Lausch, U.S. attorney for the District of Illinois, was tasked with determining whether it would be appropriate to appoint a special counsel to review the situation. He later deemed such an appointment was warranted.

In December, attorneys for Biden told Lausch that documents bearing classification markings had been found in the garage of Biden’s home in Wilmington. Attorneys on Wednesday told authorities that another document with classified markings was found in the Wilmington home, Garland said.

Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement that a “small number” of records were found in storage inside a garage at Biden’s home and that a single document was found in storage in an adjacent room.

Republicans criticized Biden following the discovery, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Thursday calling for a congressional investigation of the situation. Rep. James Comer, who became chair of the House Oversight Committee after Republicans took the majority in the chamber earlier this month, said he planned to hold hearings on the president’s handling of classified records.

“The National Archives and Records Administration, the White House, and the Department of Justice were aware of the classified documents stashed in a closet at the Penn Biden Center before the election, and now we’ve learned classified documents kept in President Biden’s garage were found in December,” he said in a statement. “There are many questions about why the Biden Administration kept this matter a secret from the public, who had access to the office and the residence, and what information is contained in these classified documents.”

Republicans questioned why it was not made public that classified records were discovered at the Penn Biden Center until after the midterm elections. Biden said Thursday that he and his attorneys were “cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department’s review.”

“People know I take classified documents and classified materials seriously,” the president said.

Sauber said later Thursday that the president and his attorneys will cooperate with the special counsel investigation.

“We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake,” he said.

Hur served as U.S. attorney in Maryland from 2018 to 2021 after being nominated by former President Donald Trump. He earlier served in the Justice Department’s criminal division, and as principal associate deputy attorney general.

“I will conduct the assigned investigation with fair, impartial, and dispassionate judgment,” Hur said Thursday in a statement. “I intend to follow the facts swiftly and thoroughly, without fear or favor, and will honor the trust placed in me to perform this service.”

Last year, Garland appointed a special counsel to review the handling of classified records found at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Since Trump left office, authorities have recovered about 300 documents with classification markings from the former president, according to The Associated Press.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

US won't seek death penalty for alleged Texas Walmart gunman

Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a West Texas Walmart in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice disclosed the decision not to pursue capital punishment against Patrick Crusius in a one-sentence notice filed Tuesday with the federal court in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KRMG

Biden welcomes the Warriors, pledges support for California

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden celebrated the NBA champion Golden State Warriors at the White House on Tuesday as he expressed concern for Californians who have suffered through waves of destructive weather. “We’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Exclusive: Countries along migrant route to U.S. experiencing 'enforcement fatigue,' DHS documents show

The increasing influx of migrants to the U.S. border with Mexico is causing “enforcement fatigue” in Central and South American transit countries, according to Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Patrol documents obtained by Yahoo News, and nearly all will not be able to handle an expected surge should Title 42 restrictions be lifted in the coming months.
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Defense: Man harmless despite threat against Kansas lawmaker

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — A man charged with threatening to kill a Kansas congressman is harmless, believing he has a special relationship with God and his weapons are “meteors and plagues,” not “knives and guns,” a defense attorney argued Tuesday during a federal criminal trial.
KANSAS STATE
KRMG

Montana lawmaker seeks to overturn abortion ruling

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — The Montana legislature is considering a proposal that would would interpret the state’s constitutional right to privacy to mean that it does not protect the right to an abortion, a move that would echo others in several states to severely restrict or ban abortion.
MONTANA STATE
KRMG

Nobel winner Maria Ressa, news outlet cleared of tax evasion

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and her online news company were cleared Wednesday of tax evasion charges she said were among a slew of legal cases used by former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to try to muzzle critical reporting. The Court of...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
116K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy