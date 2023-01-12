We got a brand new look at the content coming up in Destiny 2: Lightfall, as the team highlights more of what the content will look like. Bungie has released a new trailer for Destiny 2 this week, showing off more of the environments you'll encounter in Lightfall. This trailer is all about the scenery that you'll encounter as they don't really give away gameplay and instead, show off more atmosphere of what you'll encounter in the next expansion. It is a glorious technological backdrop of the secret city of Neomuna, which serves as the setting for the chaos to come as you encounter both the Tormentors and the Cloud Striders, as you'll take up the fight against the Shadow Legion. Enjoy the trailer below as Lightfall will launch at the end of February.

