dotesports.com
Brigitte player solves Widowmaker issue with their own hands in Overwatch
Ever met Moira DPS players in your Overwatch 2 ranked games? There’s worse: Brigitte flankers. While it doesn’t work out in most cases, they can sometimes save a round. This gameplay clip posted on Reddit proves it can be efficient in some circumstances. In a Blizzard World game,...
otakuusamagazine.com
Anime TTRPG Titles to Expand Your Gaming Horizons
If you’re in the tabletop game space, there are good odds you’re currently on the lookout for a new system to try. Maybe that’s because you just like finding new games; maybe it’s for other, more newsworthy reasons. Whatever they may be, we’re here to help with a selection of anime TTRPG systems to give a go!
dotesports.com
Mercy player finds perfect King’s Row hideout to heal their Overwatch team untouched
Mercy is the most recognizable healer from Overwatch, and she’s been strong in the meta practically since she was released. Today, another player showed how crucial the medic can be, particularly when using her Valkyrie ultimate. In a King’s Row game in Overwatch 2, a player singlehandedly saved their...
dotesports.com
This is every spawn location in Call of Duty’s DMZ
Call of Duty Warzone 2 introduced players of Activision’s battle royale to an all-new map, Al Mazrah, wherein DMZ is played. This new map has various points of interest scattered throughout the landscape, ranging from safe locations to fortresses. As any seasoned Call of Duty player knows, spawn locations are often the most important spots to be aware of.
ComicBook
Pokemon Reveals Ash's Final Goal for the Anime
Pokemon has finally begun its final slate of episodes featuring Ash Ketchum and his adventures before he leaves the anime for good, and Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has revealed what the young world champion wants as his final goal for the anime! With the franchise getting ready to kick off its next wave of anime with a new set of protagonists in its next series, Ash is now making his final run through the regions of the Pokemon world now that he's officially a world champion. But that also means there's not much left for him to strive for.
IGN
Destiny 2: Lightfall - Official Neomuna Environment Trailer
In this latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, journey to Neptune and explore the neon metropolis of Neomuna. Cross paths with bone-chilling Tormentors and valiant Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna. Destiny 2: Lightfall will be...
The Best Open World Games Of 2022
Certain genres dominate the world of gaming, with first-person shooters, racers, and role-playing games often topping the charts. Open world games have also seen a popularity surge in recent years. Boasting titles ranging from "Grand Theft Auto 5" to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the genre has transformed into one of the most successful and popular in the world, selling millions of copies.
PC Gamer's most-anticipated games of 2023
30 games we think deserve your time, surveyed from the entire PC Gamer team.
Yu-Gi-Oh's 25th anniversary collection brings back some legends of the game
Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Dark Magician, and the iconic God cards return in Yu-Gi-Oh's 25th anniversary celebrations
bleedingcool.com
Bungie Releases New Trailer For Destiny 2: Lightfall
We got a brand new look at the content coming up in Destiny 2: Lightfall, as the team highlights more of what the content will look like. Bungie has released a new trailer for Destiny 2 this week, showing off more of the environments you'll encounter in Lightfall. This trailer is all about the scenery that you'll encounter as they don't really give away gameplay and instead, show off more atmosphere of what you'll encounter in the next expansion. It is a glorious technological backdrop of the secret city of Neomuna, which serves as the setting for the chaos to come as you encounter both the Tormentors and the Cloud Striders, as you'll take up the fight against the Shadow Legion. Enjoy the trailer below as Lightfall will launch at the end of February.
Centre Daily
Black Myth: Wukong Gets 2024 Release Window
Black Myth: Wukong is an action-adventure game currently being developed by the Chinese game development studio Game Science. The game is based on a 16th-century Chinese novel, Journey to the West. Players assume the role of Sun Wukong, a figure from Chinese myth who takes on the form of a...
TechRadar
Fire Emblem Engage review - breathes life into old combat
An 11-year-old Cat Bussell has been dragged on a family holiday to Spain. Malaga's sunny vistas and balmy heat are completely wasted on this pasty proto-nerd. She skulks in a darkened room as the struggling air conditioner barely keeps the excessive warmth of the “outdoors” at bay. The room is sticky and unpleasant, but it doesn’t matter because young Cat has Fire Emblem on the Game Boy Advance, and that makes everything alright.
ComicBook
Battlefield 2042 Update 3.1.2 Now Available, Patch Notes Revealed
The first patch for Battlefield 2042 that has released in 2023 is now available to download across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Within the past day, DICE and Electronic Arts announced that a new update for Battlefield 2042 would be going live on January 17th. And while this won't be the only update released within this current month, today's past does bring about some notable improvements to the multiplayer shooter.
progameguides.com
What are the best armor accessories for Atreus in God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok brings us many new features, including players being able to control Atreus this time as a change of pace from fighting with Kratos. Atreus brings a different playstyle to the table, and while he's weaker than Kratos in many aspects, he is more nimble and feels like a more mobile character overall. In this guide, we will cover the best armor accessories for Atreus.
Be the last one standing in these brilliant battle royales
Battle Royale games are still a relatively young genre, but it has more than its fair share of heavy hitters you should try.
ComicBook
New Ghost Recon Game Reportedly in Development at Ubisoft
It sounds like a new entry in Ubisoft's Ghost Recon franchise is set to arrive in the coming years. Within the past decade, Ubisoft has released two new installments in the Ghost Recon series with 2017's Ghost Recon Wildlands and 2019's Ghost Recon Breakpoint. While Wildlands ended up being quite popular with fans, Breakpoint was far more divisive, which led many to wonder about what Ubisoft could look to do next with the series. After quite a period of time off, though, it looks like Ubisoft is now planning a new return for Ghost Recon.
msn.com
The CoD and gaming communities react to Scump’s surprise retirement with a consensus: He is a king and the G.O.A.T.
The Call of Duty community was shocked this afternoon by the surprising midseason retirement of Scump, the face of CoD esports for the past decade-plus. Scump revealed last year that the 2023 Call of Duty League season would be his final as a competitor, but plans changed in recent weeks, and the King decided that now was the right time to step away from competing and into full-time content creation.
We're never getting Bloodborne Remastered, but this 8K Lies of P trailer is pretty freakin' close
New footage showcases brutal combat and a gorgeously gloomy world
game-news24.com
Call of Duty Twitch streamer broke his knees receives coverage from Activision
We wouldn’t recommend breaking the bones just so that you get free stuff from Activision (pic: Twitter) Activision has sent a call of duty merch to a Twitch streamer after a clip of him breaking his leg went viral. This is one thing, and do you understand the game...
