On Newsstands Now: Here's Everything You'll Find in CityBeat's Latest Issue

In CityBeat 's latest issue, we explore the top ten underreported stories from 2022 — including U.S. businesses stealing millions from workers and the growing number of U.S. Congress members investing in the fossil fuel industry — in a report compiled by Project Censored. Read CityBeat 's latest issue, out on newsstands now , to learn more about Project Censored's work and other stories.



Project Censored's Top Underreported Stories from 2022

By Paul Rosenberg, Senior Editor, Project Censored

Since 1976, Project Censored has identified the most important stories of each year on the basis of the exposure that was denied to them by forces beyond the First Amendment. Its goal is to educate students and the public about the importance of a truly free press for democratic self-government. This list covers the most under-reported stories of 2022, as compiled by the project. Read CityBeat 's article to find out which underreported stories made the cut .

Cincinnati Author Holly Brians Ragusa's Memoir Reclaims the Narrative of Her Father, Serial Killer Victim John Powell

By Mackenzie Manley

Published in November 2022, Met the End is a vulnerable text that threads together personal, local and national history through the story of Cincinnati native Holly Brians Ragusa’s father, John Powell, who was murdered on March 7, 1987 by serial killer Donald Harvey. Read CityBeat 's story to learn more about Brians Ragusa's emotional new book .

Know Theatre, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company to Open Distinctly Different Shows in January

By CityBeat Theater Critic, Rick Pender

The beginning of the year is typically slow for Cincinnati theater, but things will explode on Jan. 27 when both Know Theatre and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company open productions that adhere to their ongoing missions while also suggesting fascinating new directions. Both productions are local premieres of wildly different tales, and both are set in England. Read CityBeat 's story to find out more about Dickless and The Rewards of Being Frank .

Wave Pool Exhibit Provides the Ultimate Gift of Art and Human Connection

By Kelsey Graham

Art is the gift that keeps on giving. It gives us a way to connect, remember and reflect, and Wave Pool’s current exhibit, The Gift , offers viewers a beautifully wrapped present filled with care and reflection in the works on display. Read CityBeat 's story to learn more about the exhibit — including the art inspired by the current protests in Iran done by local Iranian American artist Lunaz .

Northwood Cider Company Offers a Distinctly Unique Take on Ciders in Norwood

By Brian Cross

The Cincinnati area’s first brewery and taproom dedicated only to hard ciders opened in Norwood in November. Northwood Cider Company is the brainchild of a former brewery owner and a real estate finance and development professional who bonded over their shared passion for community development and hard ciders. Read CityBeat 's story to find out sort of ciders the establishment is serving up .

Covington’s Secret Bar Is a Drag in the Best Way

By Katie Griffith

There’s more than just a name hidden in Creative House of Art and Design (CHAD), an arts and craft store that offers art instruction on Mainstrasse in Covington. When abbreviated, Creative House of Art and Design spells out owner Chad Turner’s first name. And when you venture a little further into the colorful store – past the coloring books, markers, handmade jewelry and other merchandise – a hidden bar awaits. Read CityBeat 's story to learn more about the incredible story behind Covington's Secret Bar .

Commentary: David Rhodes Brown is an Enduring Legacy in Cincinnati's Music Scene

By Nick Grever

The legend of David Rhodes Brown is a bit of a tall tale within the Cincinnati music scene. Standing at a natural 6’5” before adding his signature cowboy boots and hat, Brown literally and figuratively towered above his constituency with his impeccable musicianship, booming voice, over 60 years of experience and incomparable affability and kindness. Sadly, Brown passed away on Dec. 8 at age 72. Read CityBeat 's story to learn more about Rhodes Brown's impact on the Cincinnati music scene .

Sound Advice: Memorial Hall to Welcome Neko Case's Emotionally Resonant Tunes in January

By Greg Gaston

After an acclaimed 25-year solo career, Neko Case finally decided it’s okay to pause, catch her breath and look back with the pleasure of a deep retrospective titled Wild Creatures in 2022. It’s a revealing reminder of just how potent and powerful her voice has always been, whether singing solo, with her band The Boyfriends, or with her part-time group The New Pornographers. Read CityBeat 's story to learn more about the musician ahead of her upcoming Memorial Hall performance .

Sound Advice: Award-Winning Christian Artist Anne Wilson to Perform as Part of Cincinnati's Winter Jam

By Deirdre Kaye

When it comes to Christian music, it can be hard to break into the scene, much less break the mold. If you’ve spent any time listening to Christian music, you know it’s been carried by the same voices and same sounds for decades. In 2021, Anne Wilson set out to change all that and so far, so good. Read CityBeat 's story to learn more about Wilson's breakthrough .

Sound Advice: Rhiannon Giddens' Musical Alchemy is Headed to Cincinnati's Memorial Hall

By Greg Gaston

The North Carolina musician began her career by co-founding the Carolina Chocolate Drops, a popular old-time string trio in which she flourished in songwriting and playing the fiddle and banjo. She also released several solo records, moved to Ireland and since 2019 has partnered with the Italian musician Francesco Turrisi to release two collaborative gems. Read CityBeat 's story to find out more about the artist before her gig at Memorial Hall .

Sound Advice: Dream Pop Band Plastic Picnic Crafts Memorable Melodies with Heart-on-your-Sleeve Lyrics

By Derek Kalback

With a sound somewhat reminiscent of contemporaries like The War on Drugs and Alvvays but with their own unique style, Plastic Picnic is a band to keep your eye out for. Plastic Picnic crafts tight, memorable melodies with heart-on-your-sleeve lyrics dealing with the everyday pain and uncertainty of relationships, romantic or otherwise. Read CityBeat 's story to learn more about the Brooklyn-based band ahead of their free show at MOTR Pub .



