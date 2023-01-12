ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Upstate veteran 'hub' expected to open in weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new veteran center is almost ready to open in the Upstate. Upstate Warrior Solution says the Rupert Huse Veteran Center is a one-of-its-kind hub for veterans, first responders and their families. The veteran center is expected to open in mid-February at 770 Pelham Road in...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Employee Of Timken Speaks on Closing of Manufacturing Plant

A look at some new numbers showing just how many new businesses are coming to the area. New details about a fire that left two children dead. Furman University Receives a 10 Million Dollar Donation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Furman University received a 10 million dollar donation to go...
COWPENS, SC
golaurens.com

Largest project for Capital Projects Sales Tax moving forward

Laurens County Council has approved conceptual drawings for the new Agriculture and Business Center, located at the Exchange Building in Laurens, which allows that multi-million project to move forward. It was one of four Capital Projects Sales Tax projects on which council was briefed Tuesday evening by Andy Howard, the...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Highway 29 wreck

Anderson County deputies work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 29 near Cox Lake Road Saturday night. A vehicle left the road and rolled into a billboard. Medshore, QRV’s, along with Whitefield and Broadway firefighters also responded to the wreck. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down

SC Schools react to deadly crash that killed Georgia football player, staff member. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into Thursday, weekend mostly sunny and cooler. 61-year-old Sheri Knox died in a car fire. Knox fell asleep in the car and the surface below...
GAFFNEY, SC
WYFF4.com

More than 200 workers told Timken plant closing, official says

GAFFNEY, S.C. — More than 200 Upstate workers were informed on Monday they will soon be out of a job. The Timken Company notified about 225 people who work at its bearings facility in Gaffney that the plant will be closing and gradually winding down operations by the end of the year, according to Scott Schroeder, the company's media relations director.
GAFFNEY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Upstate Walmart

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday at Walmart. Police said around 11:35 a.m., a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart located at 9 Benton Road. Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact […]
TRAVELERS REST, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate company gives new life to used glass

PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate business is giving a new life to your used glass. Bricolage Dynamics was founded by Upstate native Zeb Parsons in 2019. Since then, the company has moved from an operation in Parson’s home to a new facility in Pickens, giving the company more space and resources to recycle glass into sand.
PICKENS, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Clinton works to save historic building, buys South Broad property

Clinton, South Carolina – A historic building in. downtown Clinton has a better chance of survival after the Clinton Economic Development Building on Monday purchased the building at the corner of South Broad and West Main. “We have heard it was formerly McGee’s Drug Store, and then it was...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for 16-year-old runaway in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who ran away from home on Monday. Deputies said 16-year-old Jared Edwin McClatchy was last seen leaving his home wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black book bag. McClatchy is described as...
EASLEY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Greenville's downtown rebirth is coming at a high price for historically Black neighborhoods

So many people want to live in West Greenville, it crashed a website. “Homes of Hope has about 110 houses in West Greenville,” says Inez Morris. She’s a resident of this neighborhood, and she’s about a dozen kinds of social activist and educator. “And they stay filled. They have a waiting list. They opened up their system [on] the first of September; within the hour it crashed because of the traffic. Within two hours they shut it down because they had more applications than they could take. That's how bad the housing crisis is in Greenville.”
GREENVILLE, SC

