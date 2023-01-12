Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Upstate veteran 'hub' expected to open in weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new veteran center is almost ready to open in the Upstate. Upstate Warrior Solution says the Rupert Huse Veteran Center is a one-of-its-kind hub for veterans, first responders and their families. The veteran center is expected to open in mid-February at 770 Pelham Road in...
FOX Carolina
Former Employee Of Timken Speaks on Closing of Manufacturing Plant
A look at some new numbers showing just how many new businesses are coming to the area. New details about a fire that left two children dead. Furman University Receives a 10 Million Dollar Donation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Furman University received a 10 million dollar donation to go...
WYFF4.com
Renfro Distribution in Clinton to start laying off employees ahead of closure, official says
CLINTON, S.C. — The closing of a business in Laurens County, South Carolina, will mean layoffs for about 100 employees. Renfro Distribution in Clinton will begin layoffs in March, and layoffs will be completed by end of June, according to Jonathan Coleman, the president and CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation.
WYFF4.com
Community helps Harvest Hope Food Bank recover after burst pipe floods building
GREENVILLE, S.C. — When a pipe burst over the Christmas weekend, Harvest Hope Food Bank employees worried they'd lose hundreds of thousands of pounds of food. Just two weeks later, donations are flying through their doors and replenishing their shelves. Harvest Hope sustained major damage to its building and...
golaurens.com
Largest project for Capital Projects Sales Tax moving forward
Laurens County Council has approved conceptual drawings for the new Agriculture and Business Center, located at the Exchange Building in Laurens, which allows that multi-million project to move forward. It was one of four Capital Projects Sales Tax projects on which council was briefed Tuesday evening by Andy Howard, the...
WYFF4.com
New Greenville County Schools partnership gives students opportunity to put skills into practice
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new partnership between Greenville County Schools and Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County is getting students out of the classroom and into their community. Through the partnership, building construction students at Golden Strip Career Center will have the opportunity to take the skills they are...
Spartanburg named among US cities have the worst life expectancy: report
Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson rank among the cities with the worst life expectancy across the United States.
WYFF4.com
Furman University's Timmons Arena gets $10 million boost in home court renovation
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate university got a record-setting donation Tuesday to its athletics program that will renovate the school's sports arena, sure to put a major shine on its home-court advantage. Ravenel B. Curry III, a 1963 graduate of Furman and founder and chief investment officer of Eagle...
FOX Carolina
Upstate residents spot SpaceX ‘Falcon Heavy’ launch during sunset
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket was seen across the southern sky - including right here in the Upstate. A viewer submitted this picture taken in Simpsonville at around 6 p.m. Sunday. CNN says the rocket is known for its boosters’ aerial acrobatics...
thejournalonline.com
Highway 29 wreck
Anderson County deputies work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 29 near Cox Lake Road Saturday night. A vehicle left the road and rolled into a billboard. Medshore, QRV’s, along with Whitefield and Broadway firefighters also responded to the wreck. (Photo by David Rogers)
Solicitor’s office administrator passes away in Spartanburg Co.
The public information officer and administrator for the Seventh Circuit Solicitor's Office passed away Friday in Spartanburg County
FOX Carolina
Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down
SC Schools react to deadly crash that killed Georgia football player, staff member. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into Thursday, weekend mostly sunny and cooler. 61-year-old Sheri Knox died in a car fire. Knox fell asleep in the car and the surface below...
WYFF4.com
More than 200 workers told Timken plant closing, official says
GAFFNEY, S.C. — More than 200 Upstate workers were informed on Monday they will soon be out of a job. The Timken Company notified about 225 people who work at its bearings facility in Gaffney that the plant will be closing and gradually winding down operations by the end of the year, according to Scott Schroeder, the company's media relations director.
AOL Corp
10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look
Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?. It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.
Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Upstate Walmart
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday at Walmart. Police said around 11:35 a.m., a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart located at 9 Benton Road. Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact […]
WYFF4.com
Upstate company gives new life to used glass
PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate business is giving a new life to your used glass. Bricolage Dynamics was founded by Upstate native Zeb Parsons in 2019. Since then, the company has moved from an operation in Parson’s home to a new facility in Pickens, giving the company more space and resources to recycle glass into sand.
Upstate Walmart evacuated due to gas leak
A Walmart in Gaffney is currently evacuated due to a gas leak.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Clinton works to save historic building, buys South Broad property
Clinton, South Carolina – A historic building in. downtown Clinton has a better chance of survival after the Clinton Economic Development Building on Monday purchased the building at the corner of South Broad and West Main. “We have heard it was formerly McGee’s Drug Store, and then it was...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for 16-year-old runaway in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who ran away from home on Monday. Deputies said 16-year-old Jared Edwin McClatchy was last seen leaving his home wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black book bag. McClatchy is described as...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Greenville's downtown rebirth is coming at a high price for historically Black neighborhoods
So many people want to live in West Greenville, it crashed a website. “Homes of Hope has about 110 houses in West Greenville,” says Inez Morris. She’s a resident of this neighborhood, and she’s about a dozen kinds of social activist and educator. “And they stay filled. They have a waiting list. They opened up their system [on] the first of September; within the hour it crashed because of the traffic. Within two hours they shut it down because they had more applications than they could take. That's how bad the housing crisis is in Greenville.”
