KBUR
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert
Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
959theriver.com
Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet
Joliet police asking for the public’s help after a 7-Eleven was robbed. On January 16, 2023, at 8:36 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 325 South Larkin Avenue and McDonough Street for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers determined that a black male suspect entered the store and attempted to purchase a beer. During the purchase, the suspect produced a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash and fled the area. The suspect was described as 6’2″ tall with a heavy build wearing a ski mask, beige jacket, black shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes.
WSPY NEWS
Woman Accused of Battering Morris Police Officer
A Will County woman is facing three charges in Grundy County. Andrea Hammett, 37, of Braidwood was charged with Aggravated Battery/Police Officer, a class two felony; driving while license suspended and resisting an officer, both misdemeanors. Hammett is accused of battering a Morris Police Officer during a traffic stop on...
959theriver.com
Bolingbrook Police Issues Community Alert – Vehicle Burglaries and Thefts on the Rise
The Chicagoland area has seen a large uptick in motor vehicle thefts and burglaries to motor vehicles. Bolingbrook is not immune to these trends and has experienced an increased rate of these reports in recent weeks. The current wave of car thefts has been fueled by a social media challenge...
Three teens face charges for beating classmate at Lake County fairgrounds
Three freshmen at Crown Point High School are facing criminal charges after a video was circulated on social media of the beating of a classmate.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man charged in 3 December armed robberies on Chicago's SW Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Blue Island man was charged in connection to three armed robberies that happened last month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police say Paris Hall was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as the offender who robbed three victims at gunpoint on separate occasions. The incidents...
959theriver.com
Joliet Public School District 86 To Ask Voters To Approve $99.5 Million Referendum
After many months of discussions and presentations at school board meetings that began last summer, the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors approved a resolution at their January 11, 2023 to submit a proposition to place a $99,500,000 bond referendum on the April 4, 2023 ballot. The...
Several Illinois sheriffs claim assault weapons ban violates constitutional right to bear arms
Gun owners across the state are calling sheriff's offices questioning how they'll handle the new provision requiring legal gun owners to register the assault rifles they already own.
IL Sheriffs’ Association warns of scams invoking assault weapon ban
FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issued a warning on Friday that scammers are trying to take advantage of the recently passed assault weapon ban and Sheriffs’ opposition to it. Barb King, Chief Confidential Administrator for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, said people are being contacted by phone with a request to […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford mayor says local sheriffs wrong for refusing to enforce state’s assault weapons ban
ROCKFORD — Mayor Tom McNamara said Friday that local law enforcement officials should not pick and choose which laws they enforce. His comments were made at City Hall in response to a question from a television reporter about recent statements from sheriffs here and in other counties across Illinois who said they would not enforce the state’s newly enacted ban on military-style weapons.
One critically injured in Park Forest shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person is in critical condition following a shooting in Park Forest, Illinois, police say. Police are investigating after at least one person was shot in the 100 block of Warwick Street on Sunday, according to the Park Forest Police Department. The victim was transported to a trauma center in critical condition. As of 5:30 p.m., there was heavy law enforcement presence around the scene, and neighbors were urged to avoid the area. Road closures were in place along Warwick Street and Westwood Drive but were later removed. However, investigators were still on the scene Sunday evening.
CPD: Man shot multiple times, killed in Chatham
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is investigating after a man was shot several times and killed in the Chatham neighborhood late Sunday morning. According to police, The shooting happened in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:40 a.m. in the Sixth District. Officers said they responded to a call of a person […]
Let courts rule before enforcing new Illinois gun law: county official
A Cook County commissioner is calling for a moratorium on enforcing the new state law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines until legal challenges to the legislation are resolved in the courts.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot while walking on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 19-year-old was on the sidewalk with a male friend around 9:40 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone in a black sedan opened fire, police said. She suffered a gunshot...
'It was crazy': Driver charged after slamming into Skokie storefront, police say
No one was inside the first-floor office space, but people upstairs were awakened by the impact.
Chicago shootings: At least 10 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least 10 people have been shot, one fatally in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.
Shooting at Bolingbrook barbershop leaves man injured
CHICAGO (CBS) – A shooting at a barbershop in southwest suburban Bolingbrook left a man hospitalized Friday afternoon.Police responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. at Starz Cuttery in the 200 block of South Schmidt Road, right across the street from Bolingbrook High Schol.The man was taken to an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.The offender fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.There was no immediate danger to the public as the shooting was an isolated incident, police said.Bolingbrook police are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call the Bolingbrook Police Investigations Division 630-226-8620. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.A tip may also be submitted to bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org.A spokesman for the Valley View School District, which oversees Bolingbrook High School, said around 3 p.m., Bolingbrook police told schools in the district they needed to put a hold on school dismissals. They were able to resume dismissals around 3:15 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Lake County man charged with murdering his cousin
WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Lake County man is facing charges for killing his cousin who he lived with at a home in Wadsworth. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Quentin Harvell, 27, was arrested on Wednesday after a wellbeing check with called for his cousin Monica Green, 47. Another one...
