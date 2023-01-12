ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
TheDailyBeast

'MAGA King' Loser Allegedly Wanted NM Dem Shootings to Be 'More Aggressive': NYT

Solomon Peña, the suspect accused of orchestrating a plot to target a number of local Democratic officials’ homes and offices with firearms, personally participated in at least one of the more recent shootings, dissatisfied by the aggression his alleged co-conspirators had displayed in a prior episode, according to a criminal complaint in the case. Peña, 39, allegedly began planning the shootings after being soundly defeated in a race for a seat in the New Mexico state House last November. “He had a belief process that he was cheated,” Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina told The New York Times on Tuesday....
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

