BBC
Beth Matthews: Blogger bought substance from Russia, inquest hears
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews bought the poisonous substance she ingested from Russia, an inquest has heard. While on a secure ward she was able to frequently visit a website that discussed suicide methods, jurors were told. Ms Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered the substance while at Priory Hospital Cheadle...
BBC
Macauley Owen: Family tribute after Anglesey farm death
The family of a 26-year-old man who died after an accident on a farm say they are "broken" by his death. Macauley Owen died in hospital on 6 January after he was seriously injured at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. "Words can't express the sorrow I feel from the loss of...
BBC
Aslan singer receiving end-of-life care
Christy Dignam, the lead singer of Irish rock band Aslan, is receiving palliative care at home, his family has confirmed. The 62-year-old Dubliner is being treated for amyloidosis, which causes an abnormal protein to build up in the body, triggering organ failure. He was admitted to hospital in July 2022...
BBC
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
BBC
Caterham dog attack: Victim's family speak of their grief
The family of a dog walker mauled to death after being set upon while out walking a group of dogs have spoken of their "extremely difficult time". The 28-year-old woman, from London, was attacked in Caterham, Surrey, just before 14:45 GMT last Thursday. Eight dogs seized by officers at the...
BBC
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
