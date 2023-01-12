Read full article on original website
LeBron James makes NBA history with 38,000 points as he closes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record
LeBron James added another piece of history to his resume during Sunday night's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has now crossed the 38,000-point threshold, bringing up the mark in the first quarter with a midrange jumper from the top of the key with 5:40 remaining in the first quarter.
Raptors trade packages for Fred VanVleet: Top potential destinations including Lakers, Pelicans
NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported that Gary Trent Jr. is the only player on the Raptors who is described with "any regularity" as being available. That doesn't mean Trent is the only Raptor who could be on the move between now and the trade deadline, though. One particular player...
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Bucks vs. Raptors
The Bucks and Raptors are set to face off on Tuesday the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. Both teams played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as part of the NBA's holiday celebration. The Raptors picked up a gritty overtime win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, while the Bucks earned a hard-fought win over the Pacers despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Bucks' Joe Ingles showing clear signs of being NBA offseason's most important signing
Before the season, TSN's Benyam Kidane made the case for Joe Ingles to the Bucks being the offseason's most important under-the-radar championship move. That's looking pretty spot-on right now. Ingles has only appeared in 12 games and his numbers — particularly his shooting percentages — don't exactly jump off the...
Bradley Beal, Deandre Ayton among full list of NBA players who become trade eligible on January 15
January 15 is another important date on the NBA calendar that trade machine enthusiasts will be well aware of. While most of the players who signed contracts in the offseason became trade eligible on Dec. 15, not all of them did. There's a small group of players who become trade eligible a month later.
