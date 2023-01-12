Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
The latest in the Biden documents probe
The White House counsel's office says that there are no visitor logs for President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, as it not standard practice to keep them for a private residence. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins "Red and Blue" with more on the documents probe.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, in an interview with CBS News Tuesday, continued to pressure potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates to take a more restrictive stance on abortion, arguing that her state’s own abortion ban is a model for the GOP.
Michael Cohen, Trump's former "fixer," meets with Manhattan D.A. investigators
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's ex-attorney and "fixer," met Tuesday afternoon with investigators from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the latest sign that its years-old investigation into Trump may be picking up steam. Cohen confirmed that he was asked for an interview by investigators for the D.A., Alvin Bragg,...
Capitol Police investigated about 7,500 cases of potential threats against lawmakers in 2022
The U.S. Capitol Police investigated about 7,500 cases of potential threats against members of Congress in 2022, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. That number is historically high, but slightly down from 2021, when there were 9,600, and 2020, when there were 8,600 cases of potential threats against federal lawmakers. The...
CBS News
Failed GOP candidate arrested in shootings at homes of Democrats in New Mexico
(CNN) -- A Republican former candidate for New Mexico's legislature who police say claimed election fraud after his defeat has been arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings that damaged homes of Democratic elected leaders in the state, police said. Solomon Peña, who lost his 2022 run for state House...
Mayor Adams gets first-hand look at migrant crisis in Texas
Adams called on the federal government to step up and help cities dealing with an influx of migrants, like New York, El Paso, and Chicago. CBS2's Tim McNicholas reports.
CBS News
Missouri lawmakers adopt stricter dress code for women in state House
(CNN) -- Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives this week adopted a stricter dress code for women as part of a new rules package, and now requires them to cover their shoulders by wearing a jacket like a blazer, cardigan, or knit blazer. The addition, which was proposed by...
CBS News
Todd and Julie Chrisley report to federal prisons to begin sentences
(CNN) - Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are now in the custody of federal prison officials, according to their attorney Alex Little. The couple, who last month were sentenced in November to prison for fraud and tax crimes, reported to their assigned prisons in Florida and Kentucky before the deadline on Tuesday, which was noon local time, Little told CNN.
Debt ceiling: Here's what could happen in a credit "debacle"
The federal government's cap on the amount it can borrow to fund is approaching fast. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers last week that the nation will reach the debt limit on January 19, prompting a slew of warnings from Wall Street analysts and economists about the potential financial fallout if Congress fails to take action.
