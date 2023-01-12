Read full article on original website
Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan
There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
Winter Storm Watch issued for 30 counties across Michigan
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 30 counties across Northern Michigan, including the northern third of the Lower Peninsula and all of the eastern Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued the storm watch Tuesday. The watch’s southern edge cuts through Manistee, Cadillac and Tawas City. It stretches north to the Mackinac Bridge, then encompasses the eastern half of the Upper Peninsula, from Marquette east to Drummond Island. The storm system is expected to sweep into Michigan late Wednesday and last through Thursday. Heavy snow could fall at rates up to an inch per hour in some areas.
Michigan DNR to debut free snowmobiling weekend this winter
Snowmobilers will have the opportunity to enjoy a free weekend of trail riding this winter thanks to the debut of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ free snowmobiling weekend in February. The free snowmobiling weekend, scheduled for Feb. 11-12, allows snowmobilers to operate their machines without obtaining a snowmobile...
Freezing rain, ice accumulation possible Monday in parts of Michigan
Freezing rain is possible Monday afternoon and evening in parts of Michigan. Areas in the center of the state and in northern Lower Michigan have the highest chances of seeing freezing rain and ice accumulations. These icy conditions could range from a glaze of ice on sidewalks and roads to up to a tenth of an inch of ice, according to the National Weather Service.
Michigan’s snowfall so far is all over the board, some areas have topped 100 inches
Snowfall amounts in Michigan so far this winter have been all over the board. Some cities have significantly higher amounts than average, and some cities are way below normal on snowfall. The snow has fallen basically in two bursts. One period of heavy snow hit western Lower, northwest Lower and...
Electric vehicles could put a $95M hole in Michigan’s road budget
LANSING, MI – Michigan could lose $95 million a year for road repairs as electric vehicles become more widespread, a report from East Lansing-based Anderson Economic Group found. That’s because gas taxes largely fund road construction, and electric vehicle drivers currently pay no state or federal gas taxes. There...
Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept
Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
Michigan begins PFAS blood testing in Oscoda after years of pressure
OSCODA, MI — Cathy Wusterbarth had her blood drawn last month to test for toxic chemicals. Now she wants her fellow community members to follow suit. This past fall, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) began blood serum testing and health surveys in Oscoda as part of an effort assess the severity of exposure to PFAS chemicals in the population around the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
15 Best Cities to Live in Michigan
Cities to Live in Michigan: With picturesque views, thousands of miles of shoreline, wooded landscapes, more than 11,000 lakes, and many parks, Michigan lays claim to astounding natural beauty. Living in the state, you won’t find it hard to have an active lifestyle and all the modern amenities you need.
Michigan reports 9,697 new COVID cases, 184 more deaths
Michigan health officials reported 9,697 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections last week, which was on par with the previous two weekly totals. The state has watched its seven-day average for confirmed cases dip each of the last four weeks, from 1,582 cases per day as of Dec. 20 down to 718 cases per day as of Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI
WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region
We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
Michigan Man Captures Breathtaking Photos of U.P.’s Winter Wonderland
You are about to see Michigan's Upper Peninsula like you've never seen it before. Photographer Shannon Kivi of Marquette is at it again with some incredible photos that he recently took using a drone. The photos were taken this year in Negaunee Township overlooking the 510 old and new bridges, according to his 906 Images Facebook page.
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
Michigan food banks have less food – and more people to feed
Nicole Irons used to visit food pantries once a month. But her food benefits ended in July right as grocery costs jumped. And now Irons, a 41-year-old part-time delivery driver who has three children, makes weekly trips to Hazel Park food pantries. “I go and sit in these lines once...
