Michigan State

The Saginaw News

Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan

There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Winter Storm Watch issued for 30 counties across Michigan

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 30 counties across Northern Michigan, including the northern third of the Lower Peninsula and all of the eastern Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued the storm watch Tuesday. The watch’s southern edge cuts through Manistee, Cadillac and Tawas City. It stretches north to the Mackinac Bridge, then encompasses the eastern half of the Upper Peninsula, from Marquette east to Drummond Island. The storm system is expected to sweep into Michigan late Wednesday and last through Thursday. Heavy snow could fall at rates up to an inch per hour in some areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Electric vehicles could put a $95M hole in Michigan’s road budget

LANSING, MI – Michigan could lose $95 million a year for road repairs as electric vehicles become more widespread, a report from East Lansing-based Anderson Economic Group found. That’s because gas taxes largely fund road construction, and electric vehicle drivers currently pay no state or federal gas taxes. There...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept

Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan begins PFAS blood testing in Oscoda after years of pressure

OSCODA, MI — Cathy Wusterbarth had her blood drawn last month to test for toxic chemicals. Now she wants her fellow community members to follow suit. This past fall, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) began blood serum testing and health surveys in Oscoda as part of an effort assess the severity of exposure to PFAS chemicals in the population around the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
OSCODA TOWNSHIP, MI
nomadlawyer.org

15 Best Cities to Live in Michigan

Cities to Live in Michigan: With picturesque views, thousands of miles of shoreline, wooded landscapes, more than 11,000 lakes, and many parks, Michigan lays claim to astounding natural beauty. Living in the state, you won’t find it hard to have an active lifestyle and all the modern amenities you need.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan reports 9,697 new COVID cases, 184 more deaths

Michigan health officials reported 9,697 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections last week, which was on par with the previous two weekly totals. The state has watched its seven-day average for confirmed cases dip each of the last four weeks, from 1,582 cases per day as of Dec. 20 down to 718 cases per day as of Tuesday, Jan. 17.
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI

WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region

We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

