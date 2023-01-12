Philadelphia police release surveillance video of construction site theft

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police hope someone recognizes two people who stole $60,000 worth of equipment and materials from a construction site near the Falls Bridge on New Year's Eve.

Police say it happened at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022.

A white Toyota sedan was seen on surveillance video dropping off a man at a gas station across the street from the site.

Surveillance video shows a man knocking over a gate to the site.

Then he leaves.

An hour later, a white Chevrolet extended van pulls into the same gas station.

Police say the man went into the gas station before he and the driver went into the construction site.

A short time later, cameras at the site were disconnected.

