3 Preseason Favorites Jazz Could Beat Out For a Playoff Berth

Despite their recent slide, the Utah Jazz are still in the running for the playoffs.

The midpoint of the NBA season has arrived, with the Utah Jazz on the fence for a shot at postseason play as they currently sit as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. However, after a sizzling start, Utah has dropped 20 out of its last 31 games and is trending toward the 2023 NBA lottery.

But not so fast...

The landscape of the Western Conference has taken an unforeseen turn where teams that were a foregone conclusion to be playoff bound are far from a lock anymore. Can Utah still slip into the postseason with parity in the NBA being at an all-time high?

Let’s take a look at three preseason favorites that the upstart Jazz could still beat out for a 2023 playoff spot.

Phoenix Suns

According to BetIQ.com, the Suns were the team that was projected to win the Western Conference this year. Only one year removed from a 64-18 season and two years from playing in the NBA Finals, Phoenix was poised for a run at a championship.

But the combination of injuries and chemistry issues has the Suns sitting at 21-22 and losers of their last eight out of 10 games. All-Star guard Devin Booker will be sidelined for a minimum of two more weeks but it could be longer.

Also, it appears former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton's days in Phoenix may be numbered. Combined with Chris Paul’s trend of missing games this year, it could spell trouble. With the trade deadline looming, Phoenix could end up being sellers by trading Ayton and reloading for 2023-24.

Los Angeles Lakers

Despite their slow start, the Lakers aren’t a candidate to tank the second half of the season due to their 2023 first-round pick going to New Orleans in a pick swap. But making the playoffs is far from a guarantee due to Anthony Davis’ health and a lack of depth up and down their roster.

According to ESPN ’s NBA insider Dave McMenamin, Davis will still be out a “few” weeks, but if history repeats itself, the chances of a clean bill of health the rest of the way is slim. I would never count out LeBron James, but the chances of L.A. getting in the tournament is a coin toss at best.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The acquisition of ex-Jazzman Rudy Gobert had the Timberwolves in the conversation as a top-four seed in the Western Conference. However, those conversations are long gone with Minnesota struggling to get to .500.

Staying healthy has been an issue, as Karl-Anthony Towns continues to miss time with a calf strain. Still, even with their All-Star center, the Timberwolves were having chemistry issues with two big men on the court simultaneously.

There’s still time to turn it around, but unless they can upgrade at the trade deadline, the Timberwolves could be scrambling to make the play-in game.

What it Means for Jazz

These developments are good news for Jazz fans that are a part of the anti-tank crowd, but Utah is no shoo-in to make it either. Utah has had issues in close games, and if we’re being honest, head coach Will Hardy continues to make questionable in-game rotation decisions.

Giving rookie Walker Kessler starter minutes and removing Rudy Gay from the rotation could get the Jazz over the top, but does Hardy continue pounding a square peg into a round hole?

There are 12 games left before the trade deadline, with 10 of them being played in Salt Lake City. How Utah fairs in this stretch should determine what path the Jazz brain trust will take moving forward.

