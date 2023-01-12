Read full article on original website
96% Of Workers On The Hunt For New Opportunities: The Great Resignation Continues
During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, more than 47 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs — an unprecedented mass exit from the workforce in what had become known as the Great Resignation. Considering a recent survey by global recruiting company Monster, the Great Resignation might as well be called...
Harvard Expert Says Zuckerberg Is Derailing Facebook: 'I Think The Wealth Went To His Head'
Shares of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, fell 64% in 2022. Amid the stock's plunge, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, Bill George, said that Mark Zuckerberg's leadership approach as the CEO of Meta has not helped the company grow, and instead dragging it towards failure.
Why Is Crypto-Linked Stock Silvergate Capital Soaring Today?
Silvergate Capital Corp SI shares are up more than 25% Tuesday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. What Happened: Silvergate reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 48 cents per share, which missed average analyst estimates of 81 cents per share. Silvergate said it saw significant outflows of deposits during...
Investors Must Press Fashion on Lasting ESG Impact, According to New Report
Though ESG seems to be a focal point for investors and corporate leaders alike, a recent report from Planet Tracker suggests that there is more work to be done. Core sustainability issues like fiber mix, biodiversity, deforestation and more are not widely raised in shareholder meetings, according to recent data from nonprofit Planet Tracker. Since 2015, the financial think tank has tracked more than 1,198 ESG proposals submitted to retailers’ annual shareholder meetings. Planet Tracker’s latest report,“ Under Dressed,” published Jan. 13, found that textile sustainability issues have all been voted down by shareholders, despite modest strides in the past few years.
Cramer Says These Sectors Might Breed Market Pessimism: 2023 Could Be Year Where 'Tech Is Put In Its Bottled Place'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes there are segments in the market that he thinks will breed pessimism — most notably retail and technology. Cramer pointed out that although people are spending, as is evident from the commentary from bankers, they aren’t spending it on fixing up their homes or their wardrobes.
PAX Launching Social Impact Program 'To Benefit The Broader Cannabis Community'
PAX, a global cannabis brand, announced the launch of PEACE BY PAX, a new program to continue and expand the company’s efforts to drive meaningful social impact. “PAX is mission-driven at our core, so we’re thrilled to be launching PEACE BY PAX in support of the critical work we’re already doing to benefit the broader cannabis community,” stated Steven Jung, COO of PAX and Army veteran. “We see these efforts as a business and moral imperative, to build a sustainable industry that is inclusive and creates equitable opportunity.”
3 Promising StartEngine Investments for 2023
The stock market had a tough 2022, with the benchmark S&P 500 index plummeting by nearly 20% and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite down by more than 33%. Last year was the worst year for the U.S. stock market since 2008 because of persistently high inflation and multiple interest rate hikes.
FTX Says $415M In Crypto Hacked Since Bankruptcy
Sam Bankman-Fried founded FTX said that $415 million in cryptocurrency was transferred by hackers from its international and U.S. exchanges. What Happened: The bankrupt platform issued a press release on Tuesday in which it said that it had identified $323 million “subject to unauthorized third-party transfers” since it filed for bankruptcy from its international exchange.
Palantir CEO Expects To Hire Hundreds More — Says Only Disaster 'We Did Not Predict' Was...
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR CEO Alex Karp has reportedly said the company is still looking to expand its headcount even as it examines its spending and faces economic uncertainty. Karp told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos that this year, the company anticipates adding "a...
