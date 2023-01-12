Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Ancient Siberian DNA upends our understanding of Native American migration
Family trees provide a clear example of how DNA evolves as it passes down generations. But it also reveals clues to the complicated history of human migration. Take the Indigenous peoples of the Americas. DNA evidence suggests groups of Asians migrated to Beringia, the land and maritime region between Russia and North America, around 20,000 years ago (maybe well before) and then gradually made their way to the Americas in waves.
labroots.com
Ancient Americans migrated via the Bering Land Bridge 35,000 years ago
The Bering Land Bridge has been an important piece of the puzzle of ancient human migration. It’s relatively well understood that humans probably migrated from the Eastern Hemisphere to the Western Hemisphere via this land bridge. But, new research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences changes the timeline of events.
Incredible new photos of moon's surface are highest resolution pictures ever taken from Earth
A radar system less powerful than a household microwave oven produced some of the best pictures of the moon ever captured.
Astronomers may have found the earliest galaxies we’ve ever discovered
New observations from the James Webb space telescope could give us a glimpse at the earliest galaxies we have ever discovered. A newly published study led by Haojing Yan from the University of Missouri showcases 87 new galaxies, some of which astronomers believe could date back to around 13.6 billion years ago.
Albany Herald
Scientists find potential cure for COVID-related loss of smell
TORONTO (CTV Network) -- If a lost ability to smell after a COVID-19 infection has sapped some of the color from your world, relief might be on the way. A team of researchers in California struck upon a possible cure for long-term COVID-19-related smell loss that uses a blood product from patients' own bodies.
When Can We Expect Nuclear Fusion?
Developments in nuclear fusion are bringing us closer to using the technology to generate electricity, but we are still a long way away from it being ready.
US News and World Report
Move Over Ben Franklin: Laser Lightning Rod Electrifies Scientists
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When Benjamin Franklin fashioned the first lightning rod in the 1750s following his famous experiment flying a kite with a key attached during a thunderstorm, the American inventor had no way of knowing this would remain the state of the art for centuries. Scientists now are moving...
science.org
Nucleation experiments on a titanium-carbon system imply nonclassical formation of presolar grains
Just as the shapes of snowflakes provide us with information on the temperature and humidity of the upper atmosphere, the characteristics of presolar grains in meteorites place limits on their formation environment in a stellar outflow. However, even in the case of well-characterized presolar grains consisting of a titanium carbide core and a graphitic carbon mantle, it is not possible to delimit their formation environment. Here, we have demonstrated the formation of core-mantle grains in gravitational and microgravity environments and have found that core-mantle grains are formed by a nonclassical nucleation pathway involving the three steps: (i) primary nucleation of carbon at a substantially high supersaturation, (ii) heterogeneous condensation of titanium carbide on the carbon, and (iii) fusion of nuclei. We argue that the characteristics of not only core-mantle grains but also other presolar and solar grains might be accurately explained by considering a nonclassical nucleation pathway.
The Latest James Webb Image Reveals New Clues About the Origins of the Universe
What we learned about the birth of stars during the universe's 'cosmic noon' from the James Webb telescope's new dazzling image.
Comments / 0